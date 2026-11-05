What the blue wave looked like in North Carolina

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

To North Carolina now, where Democrats have flipped five Republican-held congressional seats. That's according to race calls by The Associated Press. Democrats also held on to a redistricted seat. Most of those races, they were not even considered competitive going into Tuesday's election. The remaining congressional races in the state are still too close to call. The surprising results were just one part of the big blue wave in a swing state that President Trump won three times. Colin Campbell covers politics for member station WUNC. He's on the line from Raleigh. Hey there, Colin.

COLIN CAMPBELL, BYLINE: Hey, Mary Louise.

KELLY: OK, tell me more about North Carolina's congressional map.

CAMPBELL: So Republicans currently hold 10 of the state's 14 House seats, and last year, state lawmakers gerrymandered those maps even more to try to unseat Democrat Don Davis in the state's northeastern corner. That didn't actually happen. AP called that race for Davis today. It was one of the most expensive races in the country and one we'd all been watching along with the western North Carolina district where Democrat Jamie Ager flipped an open GOP seat by a pretty big margin.

But most of us weren't paying close attention at all to the nine districts with Republican incumbents on the ballot. All of them won by big margins two years ago, but we learned today that Congressman Tim Moore, Richard Hudson, Brad Knott and Addison McDowell all lost their seats to little-known Democrats. Hudson's particularly notable because he's actually the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee. That's the campaign operation for the House GOP.

KELLY: And then there are four other Republican incumbents in North Carolina's delegation. Where do things stand for them?

CAMPBELL: None of their races have been called just yet. Three have narrow leads, but the state is still in the process of counting provisional and absentee ballots, so those numbers could change. Republican Congresswoman Virginia Foxx is currently just 99 votes behind her Democratic opponent. She's been in office since 2005, also chairs the House Rules Committee. All four of those races could be headed to recounts, and under our state law here, that process won't actually start until after November 13.

KELLY: So next week. So, you know, the question we've been asking for a couple of days now has been - how did Republicans manage to do so poorly? We're asking that in a lot of states. My question to you - how did Republicans do so poorly in a state where they had effectively drawn the map to favor their party?

CAMPBELL: A lot of it is the national environment. They just weren't expecting this big of a wave when they drew these maps and tried to figure out the optimal number. But North Carolina's U.S. Senate race also played a role. Former Governor Roy Cooper had such a big polling lead in that race that national Republican groups pulled all of their advertising for their candidate, Michael Whatley, moved that money to other states like Kansas in the final weeks. Most of the other Republicans here were actually relying on that spending to drive voter turnout in their races, and some of the congressional incumbents started running their own TV ads just in the final weeks of the campaign but looks like that was too little too late. Whatley ended up with less than 40% of the vote. He was Trump's pick to run for the seat but never really won over the Republican base here.

KELLY: Other things we should know about how the Blue wave broke there in North Carolina?

CAMPBELL: Democrats here easily won the state for the state Supreme Court, and they won a majority in the state House for the first time since 2008. They're pretty close to a tie in the state Senate too, which, if that happens, would be broken by the lieutenant governor who happens to be a Democrat. That's going to give Democratic Governor Josh Stein a lot more power next year, and he wants to make some redistricting reforms. Republicans, of course, still have some influence. So yesterday, he called on the two parties to come together and work on the affordability issues that dominated the election.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOSH STEIN: What the voters want us to do is listen to what happened last night and focus on that. They want us to work for them and not be focused on reflecting pools or ballrooms or triumphal arches. They want a government that is worrying about their lives, the fact that gas has shot through the roof in price, that electricity bills are going up.

KELLY: All right, Democratic Governor Josh Stein in that reporting there from Colin Campbell, who covers North Carolina politics for member station WUNC. Thank you, Colin.

CAMPBELL: Thanks.

(SOUNDBITE OF DIXSON SONG, "LA NOCTURNE") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.