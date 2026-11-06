Arizona’s Sen. Gallego says he is uncertain if Hegseth impeachment has enough support
After Vice President J.D. Vance blamed the Iran War for sweeping Republican losses in Tuesday’s elections, lawmakers could move to impeach Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.
Hegseth said on social media Thursday the country was going to stay the course on the Iran War.
Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego told CNN that congressional oversight has been blocked after reports that U.S. bases have been hit throughout the war.
"Right now if you’re a U.S. senator, if you’re on the Armed Services Committee and you want to go to any of our bases in the Middle East that may have been impacted by these strikes, the Department of Defense will not let you visit, totally getting rid of our opportunity to have oversight," Gallego said.
Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie plans to renew impeachment efforts next week, but Gallego is uncertain the move has enough support.
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Follow Arizona and Maricopa County results for the 2026 general election. Associated Press will continue to update returns as data is made available.
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Arizona Democrats have seized every lever of power at the Arizona Capitol, taking control of the Governor’s Office and both legislative chambers for the first time since 1966.
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In the 8th Congressional District, the AP has now also called the race for incumbent Abe Hamadeh. With more than 51% of the vote as of Friday morning, the Republican will serve a second term in Congress by fending off a challenge from Democrat Bernadette Greene-Placentia.
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Democrats have broken the Republican stranglehold on the Arizona Corporation Commission, according to a race call by the Associated Press.
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The race in CD5 remained too close to call for nearly three full days after polls closed Tuesday night. And for a while on Election Night, the Republican hopeful trailed Democratic challenger Elizabeth Lee, who said she was as surprised as anyone at how close the race was.