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Arizona’s Sen. Gallego says he is uncertain if Hegseth impeachment has enough support

KJZZ | By Greg Hahne
Published November 6, 2026 at 2:51 PM MST
Ruben Gallego at the 2022 Arizona Democrats election party
Mary Grace Grabill/Cronkite News
Ruben Gallego at the 2022 Arizona Democrats election party.

After Vice President J.D. Vance blamed the Iran War for sweeping Republican losses in Tuesday’s elections, lawmakers could move to impeach Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth said on social media Thursday the country was going to stay the course on the Iran War.

Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego told CNN that congressional oversight has been blocked after reports that U.S. bases have been hit throughout the war.

"Right now if you’re a U.S. senator, if you’re on the Armed Services Committee and you want to go to any of our bases in the Middle East that may have been impacted by these strikes, the Department of Defense will not let you visit, totally getting rid of our opportunity to have oversight," Gallego said.

Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie plans to renew impeachment efforts next week, but Gallego is uncertain the move has enough support.

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Politics Arizona politics
Greg Hahne
Greg Hahne started as a news intern at KJZZ in 2020 and returned as a field correspondent in 2021. He learned his love for radio by joining Arizona State University's Blaze Radio, where he worked on the production team.
See stories by Greg Hahne