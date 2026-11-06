New polling shows how immigration issues influenced the midterm elections

Analysts say the Trump administration’s handling of immigration was a top issue for midterm voters across demographics.

The 2026 Midterm Election Voter Poll surveyed more than 10,000 Asian American, Black, Latino, Native American and white voters between Oct. 19 — when early voting began — and Election Day — including in 50 of the most competitive House districts.

On a press call about the poll Thursday, National Immigration Law Center President Kica Matos said a majority of voters sampled supported a pathway to citizenship for long-residing undocumented immigrants.

“But the beauty of this poll is that it goes even further — they show that voters are receptive and open to a suite of bold, progressive immigration reforms,” Matos said.

Researchers say 7 in 10 voters surveyed want to see a mask ban for ICE, body cameras on agents, and limits on use of force.

A majority of those polled also wanted to see ICE’s $240 billion appropriation go to other things, like Medicaid and SNAP.

Matt Barreto is with BSP Research, which conducted the survey.

“The overreach of ICE is in fact an important sub-theme of this election, and one voters reacted to,” Barreto said. “Over 60% of voters in every group were open to reconsidering and reformulating ideas that would protect people fleeing violence, only let judges decide deportation, and perhaps letting immigrants reside in their communities and not prisons.”

Barreto said a majority of Black, Latino and Native American voters reported being angered by ICE’s actions and wanted them "immediately stopped.”

These results should encourage and embolden a really empowered Democratic majority to take an ambitious case to change directly to the American people,” Matos said. “The truth is that it is this administration's cruelty that has opened a once-in-a-generation opportunity for change, and we have to seize it.”