New polling shows how immigration issues influenced the midterm elections
Analysts say the Trump administration’s handling of immigration was a top issue for midterm voters across demographics.
The 2026 Midterm Election Voter Poll surveyed more than 10,000 Asian American, Black, Latino, Native American and white voters between Oct. 19 — when early voting began — and Election Day — including in 50 of the most competitive House districts.
On a press call about the poll Thursday, National Immigration Law Center President Kica Matos said a majority of voters sampled supported a pathway to citizenship for long-residing undocumented immigrants.
“But the beauty of this poll is that it goes even further — they show that voters are receptive and open to a suite of bold, progressive immigration reforms,” Matos said.
Researchers say 7 in 10 voters surveyed want to see a mask ban for ICE, body cameras on agents, and limits on use of force.
A majority of those polled also wanted to see ICE’s $240 billion appropriation go to other things, like Medicaid and SNAP.
Matt Barreto is with BSP Research, which conducted the survey.
“The overreach of ICE is in fact an important sub-theme of this election, and one voters reacted to,” Barreto said. “Over 60% of voters in every group were open to reconsidering and reformulating ideas that would protect people fleeing violence, only let judges decide deportation, and perhaps letting immigrants reside in their communities and not prisons.”
Barreto said a majority of Black, Latino and Native American voters reported being angered by ICE’s actions and wanted them "immediately stopped.”
These results should encourage and embolden a really empowered Democratic majority to take an ambitious case to change directly to the American people,” Matos said. “The truth is that it is this administration's cruelty that has opened a once-in-a-generation opportunity for change, and we have to seize it.”
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ICE and other armed federal personnel are not legally allowed to be at polling sites. But for months, rights groups worried a federal deployment might still happen — especially after Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said ICE agents may go to polls for specific threats.
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Lawyers for the state are telling a federal judge it's none of the business of the Trump administration who gets reduced tuition at Arizona's public universities.
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The Trump administration has deported thousands of immigrants to countries other than their own under a process known as third country removals. For one woman, that process from arrest to deportation took less than a week.
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Video shows a large saguaro toppled over in the dirt. Its pale green trunk and thick roots stick out among a pile of vegetation that’s been downed.
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For years, the Department of Homeland Security’s Online Detainee Locator System has allowed family and attorneys to look up the facility where people in agency custody were being held. Attorneys say that stopped for thousands last month.