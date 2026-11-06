What will Democrats do with their newfound power at the Arizona Capitol?

Arizona Democrats were given what supporters call a mandate to implement their agenda at the Capitol after voters re-elected Gov. Katie Hobbs by a wide margin and appear to have handed Democrats control of both chambers at the Arizona Legislature for the first time in six decades.

At a victory speech Wednesday night, Hobbs committed to governing for all Arizonans and laid out an agenda based on policies that appeal to a broad cross-section of the state, across party lines.

“I am reminded that what unites us is so much stronger than what divides us,” Hobbs said. “We all want the same things: lower costs, safe neighborhoods, a secure border, good schools, and water for generations to come.”

But the policy goals Hobbs laid out during her first term in office make it clear that Arizona could be in for significant changes over the next four years.

Reforming the state’s school voucher program is likely at the top of her list of priorities.

Hobbs entered office in 2023 promising to roll back the program, called Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, after Republicans expanded eligibility to every student in the state the year before. That led to a tenfold increase in enrollment, which now sits at around 110,000 students at a cost of over $1 billion a year.

Wayne Schutsky / KJZZ Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs and Lt. Gov. John Giles celebrate victory at a carpenter’s union hall in Maryvale on Nov. 4, 2026.



That proposal was a non-starter with the Republicans who controlled the Legislature during Hobbs’ first term in office. And she later scaled back her goals, calling for ESA reforms following reports of misspending by voucher families. She also backed other changes, like putting an income cap on who qualifies for the program.

“We'll crack down on the waste, fraud, and abuse in the out-of-control ESA entitlement program while delivering $1 billion to our public schools without raising taxes,” Hobbs said during the victory speech.

But Hobbs' agenda during her first four years went well beyond voucher reform.

It also included childcare assistance for Arizonans and more financial help for people struggling to purchase a home, pay rent or afford rising utility bills.

Most of those proposals were blocked by Republicans.

But Rep. Oscar De Los Santos, currently the top Democrat in the Arizona House, made it clear that those policies are now on the table, as Democrats appear in line to control both chambers in the Legislature for the first time since the 1960s.

“We agree with the governor. We’ve got to get people more housing assistance, more utility assistance,” De Los Santos told KJZZ’s The Show.

The bill comes due

What’s also clear is that the voters and outside groups that helped propel the blue wave in Arizona expect their newly-empowered Democratic politicians to make good on those promises.

Alejandra Gomez is executive director of LUCHA, a progressive group that knocked doors and chased votes for Democrats. She said the voters who backed Democrats are struggling with the cost of groceries, housing and other daily expenses.

“They delivered a mandate because they need fundamental change,” Gomez said. “To the Democrats elected with their support, fight for them.”

At Hobbs’ victory speech, supporter Caryn Bird, the mother of small children, said she wants to see Democrats improve public education funding and provide more childcare assistance to Arizonans.

“I know right now, our hands have been so tied with the funding for the (Department of Economic Security) for childcare,” Bird said. “To be able to expand that and to get more families access, is going to just be a huge part of making our state a better state.”

Arizona currently provides childcare assistance to 9,272 families — with more than 15,000 children on the waiting list, according to the Department of Economic Security .

Camryn Sanchez / KJZZ Alejandra Gomez with LUCHA speaks in Phoenix on Nov. 4, 2026.

Labor unions are also calling on the new Democratic leadership to make changes to state law to benefit their members.

“I think one of the things that we have to do first and foremost is protect Arizona workers, and we can do that through the prevailing wage. We need to bring that back to Arizona,” said Dawn Schumann with Teamsters Local Union No. 104.

Unions and affiliated groups spent millions of dollars backing Democratic candidates in Arizona this cycle and those candidates regularly used union halls as the backdrop for campaign events, including Hobbs victory speech.

A prevailing wage is generally defined as the average wage paid to workers in similar positions.

And there have been efforts in recent years to enforce a prevailing wage in Phoenix and Tucson, but those efforts failed after courts ruled that they ran afoul of a 1984 ballot measure outlawing prevailing wages .

Democratic lawmakers could try to change that, though, by sending a new proposal to voters to undo that ban.

Elections Democrats are in position to control the Arizona Legislature for first time in decades With control of the state Legislature within reach, Arizona Democrats are laying out a platform that includes reforming the state school voucher program and providing more financial support for Arizonans struggling with the cost of living.

GOP lawmaker Justin Wilmeth, who is on track to win re-election, said he expects Democrats to take full advantage of their chance to implement their agenda and roll back Republican policies they oppose.

But he pointed out Arizona is still a state where Republicans outnumber Democrats. He questioned whether Democrats will roll out their plans gradually over multiple years in an attempt to hold onto the majority.

“Or are they going to do the Roman orgy and do it all in the first month or two, and provide a sticker shock and a whiplash to the Arizona electorate that will make them say, you know, ‘I wasn't happy with the Republicans, but I didn't sign up for this either,’” Wilmeth said.

Paying the bill

Though they appear to have consolidated power at the Capitol, another roadblock remains as Democrats try to make those solutions a reality: the cost.

Arizona lawmakers have been forced to slash spending in recent years to deal with budget shortfalls.

Democrats have blamed those issues on the voucher program and the 2.5% flat income tax passed by Republicans before former Gov. Doug Ducey left office. The state also imposes a flat 4.9% tax on corporations.

“Families should absolutely have the opportunity to have full-day kindergarten, should have the opportunity to have childcare,” said former state lawmaker Reginald Bolding, who led the Activate 48 coalition that backed Democrats up and down the ballot. “Those dollars have to come from someplace, so the Legislature is going to have to get creative in figuring out how to actually get that revenue, and we're going to be here to push them to make sure that they do.”

But Democrats can’t simply roll back Ducey’s tax cut or increase levies on corporations to pay for new programs.

That’s because Arizona law requires a supermajority vote at the Legislature to approve higher taxes and it doesn’t look like Democrats will secure quite enough votes in both chambers to meet that threshold.

Camryn Sanchez / KJZZ Reginald Bolding with Active 48 speaks in Phoenix on Nov. 4, 2026.

And Republican lawmakers, who have praised the flat tax as one of their signature achievements over the past decade, are unlikely to help Democrats dismantle it.

“Those are two of the proudest things I have besides paying off debt in this state,” Rep. David Livingston (R-Peoria) said earlier this year, referring to the flat tax and voucher expansion.

Over her first four years, Hobbs was able to circumvent the state Legislature to fund certain priorities, like expanded access to childcare . But she did that through executive orders that typically used one-time federal funding left over from the COVID pandemic.

To make those programs last, Democrats will have to find the money to fund them year after year.

And those bills will add up.

For instance, New Mexico — a state with a much smaller population than Arizona — increased its childcare budget by $160 million to $606 million when it adopted a universal child care program this year.

But Democrats said promises to bring those types of resources to the state are what helped them defy the odds and take control of the Legislature, a goal that was seen as a longshot or even a pipedream in recent years.

De Los Santos, the top Democrat in the Arizona House, said Democrats defied the odds by repeating a simple message to Arizona voters.

“You had two competing visions. The one that Democrats were putting forward was focused on affordability and lowering the cost of living,” he said.

Come January, it will be up to Democrats to prove to Arizona voters that they can turn that vision into a reality.