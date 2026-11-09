Arizona Senate president-elect is the first Tucsonan to hold the position in nearly 20 years

It's taken two decades, but someone from Tucson is once again going to lead the Arizona State Senate.

President-elect Priya Sundareshan also is the first Democrat in any sort of Senate majority leadership since 1991.

Now, with the top seat in the state Senate, Sundareshan says she plans to keep Southern Arizona in mind as the Legislature swings into its next session.

"Southern Arizona has often complained about not having a representation in the majority at the legislature,'' Sundareshan said. "Well, here we are.''

Four state senators and eight state representatives represent some share of Tucson and broader Pima County, compared to about 22 senators and 44 state representatives hailing from around Maricopa County.

And with some exceptions, Tucson voters have generally elected Democrats to the state Legislature.

A Democrat has not served as Senate President in 35 years.

Sen. Pete Rios served in the role from 1991 to 1992. But he was from Dudleyville, a tiny community south of Hayden.

The last time a Tucsonan was chosen to sit at the dais was in 2007. Republican Sen. Tim Bee held the post for two years.

And before him, you've got to go back to 1970 when Sen. Bill Jacquin, also a Republican, presided over the session.

Tucson – and Southern Arizona more broadly – have wrestled with cementing its funding and policy priorities into law, often outnumbered in jurisdiction and in party.

Sundareshan pointed to higher education and road infrastructure as two pain points.

For one, lawmakers cut $5.7 million from the University of Arizona in the latest bipartisan budget.

Still, it could have been worse: Under the original plan from Republicans, the university faced losing around $14 million in funding.

The Republican proposal also planned to cut around $19 million in sales tax revenue to Rio Nuevo, a tax increment and finance district designed to revitalize downtown Tucson through investments in development, infrastructure and business projects.

The final budget eased up, offering no funding cuts, but new strings attached to how the tax district spends its money.

The Highway User Revenue Fund, which supports highway constructions, maintenance and local transportation infrastructure, has been subject to having its funds swept by lawmakers in the past two decades as GOP lawmakers have used funds to balance the budget. There also has been a decline in dollars collected from the state's fuel tax – the prime source of those HURF dollars, which has stayed stagnant at 18-cents-per-gallon since 1990.

That lack of funds has led Tucson to try and come up with the money elsewhere, including three local propositions to implement half cent sales taxes to fund major road improvements, residential streets and pedestrian and public transit services.

On education, Sundareshan said Democrats, at the very least, will not be looking to cut university funding any further. And in generally addressing the state budget, she noted a hope to pay attention to all corners of the state, including her district.

"There have often been complaints from non-Maricopa areas that they have been overlooked, so we will absolutely be uplifting those voices and making sure that the budget does not unfairly disadvantage any area or another,'' Sundareshan said. "Hopefully Southern Arizona won't have to complain about that anymore.''

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero celebrated Sundareshan's ascent, noting the city of Tucson was "incredibly proud.''

Romero acknowledged the milestone and laid out the city's priorities for the coming session, including Tucson's Safe City Initiative to address homelessness, substance abuse and violent crime.

"As the first Tucsonan to serve as Senate president in decades, my council colleagues and I look forward to partnering with her to deliver for our community,'' Romero said. "Together, we will advocate for state policies that advance our Safe City Initiative, protect local authority and funding, expand affordable housing, invest in infrastructure, and strengthen climate and water resilience.''

Sundareshan is not the only Tucson Democrat taking a leadership position this coming session in the state Legislature.

She tapped Sen. Alma Hernandez and Sen. Edgar Soto, elected in districts 20 and 17, to serve as presidents pro tempore. And in the State House, newly elected House Speaker Oscar De Los Santos named Rep. Nancy Gutierrez to serve as majority leader and Rep. Kevin Volk to serve as majority whip.