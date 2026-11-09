Woman sues Oro Valley for automatic license plate reader data about her vehicles
A woman in southern Arizona is suing the Town of Oro Valley for information collected on her by automatic license plate readers.
Leah Christopher works in Oro Valley. She sued the town in May after officials denied her public records request for information gathered by their license plate reader system about five vehicles in her name.
“The reason that they’re saying they won’t tell me is their own written police policies say they can’t send me the information,” Christopher said.
Oro Valley wants the case thrown out, but Christopher is now asking a judge to order release of the records.
Christopher said other places have fulfilled the same request.
“It’s clear it’s not an Arizona requirement. It’s their own police requirement. And they’re choosing to just not be transparent about what they have,” Christopher said.
A town spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
“I think it’s a complete overreach to have so much information on someone’s daily habits, where they’re going, who they’re associating with,” Christopher said.
-
The city has joined a wave of municipalities here and across the country who are questioning the technology — and its constitutionality.
-
Kristopher Jackson’s use of Goodyear’s Flock cameras landed him under criminal investigation by Glendale police, but they found insufficient evidence to recommend charges.
-
One exception to the ordinance allows automatic license plate reader data gathered by another agency to be used by Tempe police working on multijurisdictional task forces, so long as they don’t request a system query.
-
Scottsdale currently has 85 license plate readers, data is kept for about six months and the program costs about $280,000 a year.
-
Scottsdale has 85 license plate readers, the city keeps data for about six months and the program costs about $280,000 a year.