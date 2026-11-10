ICE could pay Surprise over $8 million for water infrastructure for detention center

The Department of Homeland Security could pay the city of Surprise $8 million for water and related services, according to a draft report released by the agency that concluded a proposed ICE detention center would “substantially increase” water demand.

DHS purchased a warehouse in the Phoenix suburb earlier this year, with plans to convert it into a temporary detention facility for people in ICE custody. The agency later agreed to conduct an environmental assessment of the site after Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes filed suit , arguing DHS fast -tracked the project in violation of federal environmental protection laws.

Mayes argued the warehouse was not built to house human beings and lacks sufficient water and plumbing infrastructure. She also said the new facility would put a strain on the surrounding community, increase traffic congestion and strain local resources.

The Department of Homeland Security released the first draft of that assessment on Monday .

According to the report, DHS plans to operate the facility on a 24/7 basis and house up to 1,500 people along with 676 staff.

It also released a draft “mitigated finding of no significant impact,” a document showing the agency concludes a proposed project will not have a drastic impact on the surrounding environment.

But that draft actually found the Surprise facility “would substantially increase demand for municipal water, wastewater, electrical, and other utility services relative to the existing industrial use.”

The city’s primary concern appears to be the increase in water use.

The report concluded that the facility would use around 190,000 gallons of water per day, with a peak demand of 215,000 gallons.

That will require the city to bring a new groundwater well online in its Rancho Gabriela Pressure Zone five years earlier than planned.

The city of Surprise asked DHS to pay more than $6.1 million to expedite development of a new well. It’s also asking for nearly $1.8 million to increase its wastewater and water treatment capacity, according to a Sept. 22 memo issued by the city.

The agency would also be required to provide water rights for 1,512 acre-feet of water or pay the city $1 million.

DHS appears willing to meet those demands.

“Although these improvements would be implemented through the City's municipal infrastructure program, the facility would be responsible for satisfying the associated funding and water-resource obligations,” according to one of the draft reports released by the agency.

DHS would also be responsible for providing an 800,000-gallon on-site water tank.

The potential deal is unlikely to assuage the proposed facility’s many critics, which includes neighbors and Surprise residents concerned about an increase in traffic, light pollution and other stresses on local infrastructure.

In its report, DHS acknowledged the facility will also “also increase demand for law enforcement, fire protection, emergency medical response, and healthcare services relative to the existing warehouse use.”

“With compliance with applicable safety requirements, staff training, and coordination with local emergency-response providers, health and safety effects are not anticipated to be significant,” according to the report.

DHS’ report also found that detention operations would increase traffic, especially during an afternoon shift change that coincides with nearby school traffic. But the agency doesn’t plan to invest in roadway or traffic improvements.

“Onsite vehicle queuing, controlled access, and scheduling of discretionary large-vehicle movements to minimize conflicts with school-related traffic would reduce potential operational effects. With these measures, significant adverse roadway and traffic impacts are not anticipated,” according to the report.

It’s still unclear how the report will affect the construction timeline for the detention center or ongoing litigation challenging the facility, which Mayes agreed to put on pause while DHS conducted its environmental review.

Richie Taylor, a spokesman for Mayes, pointed out the recently released reports are only draft documents and the public has 30 days to comment on them before the agency releases a final environmental assessment.

“We are still reviewing,” Taylor said.

A spokesperson for the city of Surprise did not respond to questions about whether the city plans to submit public comments.