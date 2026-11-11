Fontes refers campaign finance complaint against Republican Ralph Heap to Arizona AG

The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has referred a campaign finance complaint against Republican lawmaker Ralph Heap to the Attorney General’s Office for further investigation.

Heap has faced multiple allegations he violated state campaign finance laws as he ran an unsuccessful campaign for Arizona Corporation Commission this year.

One of those complaints, filed by West Valley Republican Lisa Everett, accused Heap of failing to disclose who paid for campaign signs during this year’s primary election, which would violate state law. Everett pointed out that Heap only reported spending $644.47 on signs, which she says could not have covered the costs to purchase and install 184 signs she documented throughout the Valley.

Everett filed those complaints with the Secretary of State’s Office and the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. State law gives both agencies some authority to investigate alleged campaign finance violations.

At the time, Heap’s attorney produced an affidavit from the owner of Mesa Sign Shop, who said he extended Heap a line of credit to pay for the signs — credit that didn’t show up on any of Heap’s campaign finance reports.

The Clean Elections Commission is still investigating the situation after finding “reason to believe” the scheme violated the law.

Commission Executive Director Thomas Collins said Clean Elections candidates like Heap are prohibited from taking on debt that exceeds the actual amount of money their campaigns have in the bank — that’s called cash on hand — before they qualify for funding.

“Dr. Heap ordered the signs in April; they were completed in May. He didn't qualify until July 20,” Collins said during an August meeting.

Now, the Secretary of State’s Office has found enough evidence to refer Everett’s complaint to Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes for further investigation.

“The Secretary of State’s Office has conducted its initial review of the complaint and responses, and determined that the issue of whether the line of credit extended by the print shop to the Respondent comes down to a factual question of the fair market value of the goods and services rendered,” according to a Nov. 10 letter. “Therefore, the Secretary of State refers this complaint to the Attorney General for further investigation and consideration for enforcement.”

In a September letter to the Secretary of State, Heap’s attorneys argued the Secretary of State should drop the investigation, because the Clean Elections Commission was the primary agency in charge of dealing with the alleged violations.

“A referral would be duplicative, unnecessary, and inconsistent with the legislative design that vested primary enforcement authority in the Commission,” attorney Linley Wilson wrote.

Wilson reiterated the claim that Heap did not violate the law and argued conducting two separate investigations would waste taxpayer dollars.