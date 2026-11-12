Arizona's Gallego says Democrats may need to work with Trump on immigration reform

Democratic members of Arizona’s congressional delegation advocated for immigration reform Thursday in D.C. and said the party needs to remember that strength on the border is key.

Democrats will have majorities in the U.S. House and Senate come January.

Sen. Ruben Gallego and Congresswoman-elect JoAnna Mendoza criticized the way President Donald Trump’s administration has cracked down on immigration and used ICE to carry out mass deportations.

Gallego also said Democrats need to be smart about reforming the entire system and should be willing to work across the aisle:

“We are renting that vote right now. Latinos are giving Democrats a chance to earn the Latino vote again, and some of that has to start with us pushing hard on immigration reform. That includes potentially cutting a deal with Donald Trump,” Gallego said.

Trump won Arizona and the national popular vote in 2024, after running on a platform centered on tougher border policies.

“I know there's a lot of people out there that want to engage in pure partisanship. It is our responsibility as leaders to try to protect millions and millions of families as possible,” Gallego said.

Gallego and Mendoza advocated for more legal protections for Dreamers and immigrant families.

Mendoza, who like Gallego is a military veteran, also advocated for a better pathway to get citizenship for soldiers and veterans.

“If you love this country, if you are a patriot, join us in this effort to ensure that those who have built this country and protect this country become American citizens,” she said.