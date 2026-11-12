Gov. Hobbs taps former state elections director Kori Lorick as new chief of staff

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs has chosen a new chief of staff: former state elections director Kori Lorick.

The governor’s chief of staff is the highest level employee in the office and manages other major state officials.

Hobbs’ outgoing chief of staff, Chad Campbell, is a former political consultant who’s been in his role for almost the entirety of Hobbs’ first four-year term. He was appointed in May 2023 and took over for her first Chief of Staff Allie Bones.

Campbell is stepping down at the end of the month.

“Serving Governor Hobbs and the people of Arizona as Chief of Staff has been the absolute honor of my career," Campbell said in a statement. "I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together, and I leave knowing the Governor's office is in exceptional hands with Kori.

Hobbs spokesperson Christian Slater said it’s “just time” for Campbell to move on.

“It’s a very normal thing to happen,” Slater said.

Campbell said in a text his next move will be made public “soon.”

Before she was governor, Hobbs was the Arizona Secretary of State. Lorick worked under her as the state's elections director in 2021 and 2022, and is also an attorney.

For the last few years, Lorick held other roles in Hobbs administration including deputy general counsel and chief legal officer.

Hobbs said in a statement that Campbell was an "invaluable partner” during her first term and said Lorick has the grit and vision needed to lead the team.

"I am honored by Governor Hobbs' trust and ready to lead this incredibly talented team into our next phase of work," Lorick said in a statement. "We remain laser-focused on tackling the real issues facing Arizonans, and I look forward to executing the Governor's vision to lower costs, secure our water future, grow our economy and invest in our public schools.”