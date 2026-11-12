How Democrats plan to reform Arizona's school voucher program

Arizona Democrats plan to rein in school vouchers when they take over at the state Capitol next year, but it looks like they don't plan to completely undo the universal expansion passed by Republicans in 2022 that led to ballooning costs in the $1-billion program

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs took office in January 2023, just months after former Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed a law making every student in the state eligible for the voucher system, called Empowerment Scholarship accounts, which allows families to divert taxpayer dollars from the public school system to pay for private or homeschool expenses.

Since Ducey signed the universal eligibility law, enrollment in the ESA program has jumped from around 12,000 to over 110,000 students. The Arizona Department of Education estimated the program will now cost $1 billion annually, well above initial projections from legislative budget analysts in 2022 .

In her first year, Hobbs set out to completely roll back universal expansion, which would mean only a limited number of students — like those with special needs or kids attending poorly-performing public schools — would still be able to use vouchers.

That plan never gained traction with the Republicans who controlled the Legislature during her first four years in office.

But after Arizona voters gave Democrats control of both chambers at the Legislature and the governor’s office next year, a full repeal no longer seems so far-fetched.

“We'll crack down on the waste, fraud, and abuse in the out-of-control ESA entitlement program while delivering $1 billion to our public schools without raising taxes,” Hobbs said during a victory speech last week.

Democrats would have to fully repeal the universal voucher expansion to divert $1 billion from the program back to public schools.

But Christian Slater, a spokesman for Hobbs, said that is not necessarily the governor’s plan.

According to Slater, when Hobbs said she would invest $1 billion in schools, that was a reference to Democratic plans to renew Proposition 123. That’s a measure that boosted the amount of money public schools receive from the state’s land trust fund.

Hobbs and legislative Republicans were unable to reach a deal to renew Prop. 123 after it expired last year.

“She has not yet referenced her ESA accountability plan,” Slater said.

The new majority

Rep. Nancy Gutierrez, a Tucson teacher who will be the House majority leader next year, indicated a full repeal of universal expansion is not at the top of Democrats’ to-do list.

Instead, Gutierrez said that a ballot measure backed by public education advocates last year will provide a framework for a future reform proposal.

That measure, called the Protect Education Act, would have asked Arizona voters to approve new rules and regulations for the voucher program, including a $150,000 income cap for eligibility and background check requirements for anyone who receives voucher dollars.

Voters never got a chance to weigh in on the proposal after courts found backers did not gather enough signatures to put it on the ballot.

“We will start with the people's initiative that the Republicans made sure didn't go to the voters,” Gutierrez said.

But, before that happens, Gutierrez said they plan to talk with stakeholders and families that would be affected by changes to the program. At least some of the public school advocates who backed the Protect Education Act are on board with that plan.

“I think that we want to create as little chaos for children as possible, right?” said Beth Lewis, co-executive director of Save Our Schools Arizona — the organization that led the initiative campaign alongside the Arizona Education Association.

Lewis added that, right now, she’s not advocating for a full repeal of the ESA program.

“We've been very, very clear in advocating for the special education ESA and making sure that that's not touched at all,” Lewis said, referring to children who qualified for the program before expansion.

She’s said she’s not advocating for a full repeal of universal expansion, either. Instead, she’d like to see the state adopt the reforms included in the initiative, including the income cap and safeguards to protect against inappropriate purchases.

“We want to make sure that we're really going after all of the waste, fraud, and abuse, and getting a significant amount of dollars into our public school classrooms,” Lewis said.

Sen. Priya Sundareshan (D-Tucson), who will take over as Senate president next year, said conversations about how exactly they will approach ESA reform are still ongoing.

“We have been talking a significant amount about vouchers and how that expanded voucher program has far surpassed the initial cost to the state that they predicted at the first place,” she said. “So we know that a lot needs to be done to rein in the unaccountability and the fraud and abuse of that program.”

She indicated ideas included in the Protect Education Act are on the table.

“There's a lot of ideas out there that our caucus has introduced over time to include, ideas to make sure that there are standards or income cap limits, all of those things,” she said. “So, we're ready to pick that back up and talk to the House and talk to the governor, and let's see what we can accomplish because we absolutely have work to do there.”

It’s unclear exactly how much money the state would save if that $150,000 income gap goes into effect . Earlier this year, the Governor’s Office estimated that a $250,000 income cap would save the state around $89 million annually.

Hindsight

For most of Hobbs first term in office, Republicans remained united in opposition to any form of ESA reform.

However, cracks began to appear in that united front after 12News ran extensive reporting showing some voucher families have spent public dollars on appliances, lingerie and trips to theme marks.

For instance, outgoing state schools superintendent Tom Horne, a voucher support, called on the Legislature to give the Department of Education more funding to hire staff to flag unallowable purchases

And Gina Swoboda, who was the chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party at the time, also said “we need risk-limiting audits; we need to do something to make sure this is cut off.”

Those comments led to swift backlash from some factions of the party, including the Legislature’s far-right freedom caucus. Sen Jake Hoffman (R-Queen Creek), the caucus’ leader, openly sparred with Swoboda and recruited Republican Kimberly Yee to run against Horne in the GOP primary, a race Horne lost.

Yee, who criticized Horne’s approach to ESA oversight, lost the general election to Democrat Teresa Leyba Ruiz. And Republicans lost control of both chambers at the Arizona Legislature.

In retrospect, Sen. John Kavanagh (R-Fountain Hills), said Republicans’ failure to act on ESAs may have contributed to those losses, though he pinned most of the blame on the sentiment against President Trump and policies in Washington, D.C.

“I think that in the area of ESA reform, that was something the voters very much wanted and that we weren’t going along,” Kavanagh said. “That’s one area that was problematic.”

Republican leaders in the Arizona House of Representatives did make a last-ditch effort to pass some new restrictions on the voucher program in a compromise with public school backers in an attempt to end their ballot initiative.

That deal fell apart.

The ballot measure never made it before Arizona voters. But now it could come back to life at the legislature, courtesy of the new Democratic majority.