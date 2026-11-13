Sen. Gallego points to universal childcare as top priority heading into next Congress

As Democrats prepare to take control of the U.S. House and Senate, Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego says the next Congress should focus on making life more affordable for working families.

If he could set the agenda, Gallego said he would like to see lawmakers pass some form of universal childcare.

“You’d see so many people be able to go back to work,” Gallego said. “You’d see women actually, maybe, be able to catch up to men in terms of their income levels, because they end up leaving work for so long because that doesn’t financially make sense. And I really think it would actually help our economy tremendously if we could have that.”

Gallego indicated the issue hits close to home for him as the father of three young children.

In fact, he said the impact of a future campaign on his family is one of the last major issues he’s contending with as he decides whether to run for president in 2028.

“If I run, I’ll probably be the only one that has kids that age that doesn’t necessarily come from a lot of money, so I am going to have to figure that out,” Gallego said.

Gallego faced criticism from Republicans earlier this year for using campaign funds for childcare and other expenses, including family trips .

“I’m not a millionaire, and I have a blended family, so I don’t have that option. Using campaign funds to cover fundraising costs, travel, and offset the cost of childcare is well within the rules, and I am thankful for that,” Gallego wrote at the time.

The Senate Ethics Committee dismissed a complaint filed by Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna that included allegations that Gallego committed campaign finance violations.

Gallego said he’s still not sure whether he wants to sacrifice time with his children — ages 1, 3 and 9 — to run for higher office.

“You only get these moments and times, and what happens when they’re gone? You don’t get them back,” Gallego said. “And so, we have to evaluate that, and evaluate whether it’s also more important that you’re fighting for them to have a great future in this country.”