How Arizona's delegation stands on Hegseth impeachment plans

The U.S. House narrowly killed a motion to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth this week. But Arizona’s Democratic congressional delegation is ready to oust him if the matter resurfaces next year.

Currently, Republicans hold six of Arizona’s nine congressional seats. But next session Democrats will hold five seats and Republicans will have four. The party also picked up House and Senate majorities

Reps. Greg Stanton, Yassamin Ansari and Adelita Grijalva all voted to advance a measure to impeach Hegseth this week.

Ansari also filed articles of impeachment against Hegseth back in April.

Incoming Congresswoman JoAnna Mendoza posted on social media that Hegseth “has blood on his hands” and has to go.

Incoming Congressman Amish Shah has spoken out against the war in Iran, without saying definitively how he’d vote on impeachment.

Shah has also spoken out against President Donald Trump repeatedly and said he is violating the United States Constitution “left and right.”

Republican Congressmen Eli Crane, Abe Hamadeh, Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs all voted to kill the impeachment effort.

Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly told CNN this week that he thinks Hegseth “needs to go” and should never have had his job to begin with.

Kelly was part of a group of Democrats who issued a statement telling soldiers they don’t have to follow unlawful orders. Hegseth retaliated by trying to strip Kelly of his pension and military rank . Kelly is a veteran who served in the Navy.

Trump claimed on Truth Social that Kelly’s comment was seditious and “punishable by DEATH!”

A third Trump impeachment

Democratic members of the Arizona delegation aren’t ruling out also impeaching Trump for a third time.

Congress impeached Trump in 2019 and 2021, but he wasn’t removed from office.

Removing either Hegseth or Trump from office would require a two thirds vote in the Senate, which Democrats don’t have, meaning they would need several Republicans to support the effort. One GOP Congressman, Thomas Massie (KY), did vote with Democrats on Monday.