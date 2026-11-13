Solar group asks for delay ahead of Tucson Electric Power rate case hearing

Arizona utility regulators are scheduled to vote on Tucson Electric Power’s request to increase electricity rates next week, but solar advocates want them to push the hearing until newly-elected officials take office next year.

The Arizona Corporation Commission is holding a meeting on Nov. 17 to consider the TEP’s 10.2% rate increase request, which it lowered after initially asking for a 13% increase. TEP is also asking for permission to adopt formula rates, a new process adopted by the commission that will allow utilities to seek annual rate increases.

The scheduled meeting comes nearly 18 months after the utility first began the process.

The Arizona Solar Energy Industries Association, a solar industry trade group, wants the commission to delay that vote a few more months.

In a motion filed in the rate case, Autumn Johnson, the group’s executive director, asked the commission to delay the vote until after Jan. 4. That’s the date when Democrats Clara Pratte and Jonathon Hill will replace outgoing Republican Commissioners Kevin Thompson and Nick Myers, who both lost their re-election campaigns this year.

Johnson argues a number of factors justify the delay, including that voters opted to remove Myers and Thompson from the five-seat commission, which is currently completely controlled by Republicans.

“The Commission that will administer the rates and any formula-rate mechanism adopted in this proceeding will therefore not be the Commission now asked to approve them,” Johnson wrote.

Formula rates

A delay could prove significant.

That’s because Republican Commissioner Lea Márquez Peterson voted against the formula rates policy when the commission approved it in 2024 . And Pratte and Hill have both publicly stated opposition to formula rates.

During a debate this year, Hill argued there is no evidence that formula rates will lower costs for consumers.

“Everyone we explain this to is furious,” he said. “It abdicates the very purpose of the Corporation Commission to give the voters, give the customers an opportunity to provide testimony, feedback about how these rates are affecting them, and argue before the commission against any potential increases.”

That opens up the possibility that opponents of formula rates, including Johnson, may have enough allies on the commission in January to shoot down TEP’s request for yearly rate changes.

Pratte and Hill declined to comment.

Tucson Electric Power opposes the delay.

“TEP already agreed to a significant extension of the Commission's time clock rule to accommodate the work loads of several parties. Further delay would harm TEP financially given the further regulatory lag beyond the test year,” Michael Patten, the utility’s attorney, wrote in a response.

But Johnson argued the new commission could choose to go back and revisit the rate case anyway after it takes over next year.

“TEP's roughly 450,000 customers would face a new rate structure, new annual adjustment notices, and then potentially another change, with little ability to understand which rates apply or why. A continuance avoids that confusion entirely,” she wrote.

Politics

Patten, Tucson Electric Power’s attorney, also accused Arizona Solar Energy Industries Association of simply trying to remove Myers and Thompson from the rate case.

“AriSEIA's Motion is an unfounded and unprecedented last-minute attempt to remove Chair Myers and Commissioner Thompson from exercising their constitutional obligations as

sitting commissioners to consider and decide matters before them,” he wrote.

That comes as multiple parties, including Johnson and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office , have called on Myers to recuse himself from the case over public comments he made supporting formula rates and criticizing Attorney General Kris Mayes.

They’ve argued those comments prove he has shown prejudice against Mayes, an official party in the rate case, and prejudge the formula rate issue before the actual vote.

Myers denied the allegations, though he has publicly stated support for formula rates and argued they will prevent “rate shock” by allowing rates to rise more gradually than the system.

“I have considered the claims in these motions and fully reviewed the matter, and I conclude that I have acted fairly, impartially, and without bias in all aspects of these two proceedings,” he told KJZZ in September, referring to ongoing TEP and APS rate cases.

Patten, the TEP attorney, argued the pendulum swings both ways, pointing to Pratte and Hill’s public opposition to formula rates.

“Ironically, these public statements create the same impartiality issues that AriSEIA asserts are disqualifying here,” he wrote.

Myers has declined to recuse himself, but the Attorney General’s Office recently refiled its recusal request after Corporation Commission staff said other commissioners could still consider the request at the upcoming meeting.

The Arizona Free Enterprise Club, which is also a party in the rate cases, also asked both Myers and Thompson to recuse themselves due to comments they made criticizing the conservative interest group.

Taking a vote while the recusal requests remain unresolved could leave an opening for opponents to file legal challenges in the future if the commission approves the new rates, Johnson argued.

“Whatever their merits, these requests create a substantial risk that a decision issued now will be litigated on grounds having nothing to do with TEP's rates,” she wrote.

Myers, who is the Commission’s chairman, declined to take a position on Johnson’s request for a delay.

“The Commission follows the procedures laid out in the rules and statutes,” he told KJZZ.