The Arizona Court of Appeals is preparing to hear arguments from one of the state’s so-called fake electors, who is trying to stop Attorney General Kris Mayes from refiling charges in the case.

A lower court already dismissed the case against the fake electors, who were accused of filing false documents claiming President Donald Trump defeated Democrat Joe Biden in Arizona’s 2020 presidential election. That came after Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Sam Myers found prosecutors failed to provide relevant evidence to the grand jurors who indicted the defendants .

Mayes, who recently won reelection, has repeatedly said she plans to bring the case back to a grand jury to seek new indictments .

Despite the dismissal, Republican Jim Lamon is still asking the appeals court to rule the original prosecution violated Arizona’s anti-SLAPP law , which bars politically motivated prosecutions that infringe on a person’s constitutional rights.

And a ruling in his favor could block Mayes from bringing charges again.

Before dismissing the case, Myers had allowed anti-SLAPP challenges to move ahead after several defendants argued campaign promises Mayes made in 2022 to prosecute the “fake electors” proved the case was politically motivated.

Mayes appealed that decision and the question of whether the prosecution violated Arizona’s anti-SLAPP law was still unanswered when Myers dismissed the indictments in May 2025.

The Arizona Court of Appeals is now preparing to hear arguments over the matter on Tuesday morning.

But the hearing could focus more on whether Lamon is entitled to continue making an anti-SLAPP argument in the first place.

Myers, the lower court judge, already rejected Lamon’s request, saying the anti-SLAPP motion became moot when the attorney general dismissed the charges against the defendants.

Prosecutors echoed Myers’ sentiment in their arguments, claiming there was no issue to rule on after the case was dismissed. They also argued that Lamon failed to appeal Myers’ decision in time, Capitol Media Services reported .

The Appeals Court judges overseeing the case signaled that issue will be front and center.

In a Nov. 13 order, Presiding Judge Michael Brown instructed attorneys on both sides to address a 2003 Arizona Supreme Court ruling that found some actions taken during a case are no longer in effect after charges are dismissed, even if prosecutors ultimately obtain a new indictment against the defendant.

In that case, the Arizona Supreme Court allowed prosecutors to ask for a change of judge in their second prosecution against Joseph Godoy, who was accused of perjury.

Court rules require attorneys to request a change of judge within 10 days of the start of the case. And Godoy argued the court should reject the change request in the second prosecution, because prosecutors never asked to change the judge within that 10-day timeframe during the first case.

But the Arizona Supreme Court rejected that request, finding that once the original charges were dismissed “nothing remained of that action and the indictment was void of effect.”

“Arizona courts consistently hold that time limits for purposes of the right to a speedy trial begin to run anew when a grand jury reindicts a defendant following the dismissal of an earlier action against the defendant,” Justice Ruth McGregor, who was the vice chief justice at the time, wrote.