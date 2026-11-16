Homeless Arizonans risk losing Medicaid when new rules take effect Jan. 1

Major changes to Medicaid eligibility will take effect Jan. 1. Homeless service providers are worried their clients will lose access to critical health care.

“A lot of our patients are frail and sick and have chronic conditions that need to be managed,” said Stephanie Martinez, chief community outreach and engagement officer with Circle the City, a Phoenix organization that provides health care to homeless patients. “This impact is going to be significant for them.”

The changes to Medicaid were laid out in HR 1, the “Big Beautiful Bill,” passed by Congressional Republicans in 2025. Under the new rules, many adults covered by Medicaid will have to prove they are working, volunteering, or going to school at least 80 hours a month to stay enrolled.

And they will have to renew their enrollment every six months, instead of once a year.

The federal government expects to save more than $326 billion over 10 years as a result of the changes. But nationwide, more than 5 million people enrolled in Medicaid are expected to lose their coverage, according to health policy research organization KFF.

Martinez said about 84% of the 9,000 homeless individuals Circle the City serves annually currently rely on Medicaid.

The new work requirements do not make exceptions for people experiencing homelessness.

There are exemptions for people with certain disabilities or serious health conditions, or people in substance use treatment. And many unhoused patients may qualify for those types of exemptions, Martinez said.

But she worries the paperwork needed to prove those exemptions and to re-enroll every six months will be huge barriers.

“When you do not have an address to receive mail or do not have a phone to receive text alerts, then how are you going to find out that you are up for renewal, or that you have paperwork that is missing?” Martinez said.

Martinez said Circle the City is partnering with other organizations in anticipation of much higher volumes of patients seeking help with Medicaid enrollment after Jan. 1.

“Whenever there is a renewal that is coming up, or a brand-new application that needs to be submitted for a patient that we are working with, then one of our staff members is able to assist with that,” Martinez said.

But she still expects some homeless patients will end up disenrolled from the program.

Martinez said homeless patients who lose Medicaid may delay care and instead end up in emergency rooms.

“The cost of care does not go away. It is just if they are turned away by specialty because they do not have insurance, then they will end up in the emergency room. They will end up in the hospital system, and so the cost just moves elsewhere,” Martinez said.