To deal with Colorado River cuts, some Arizona utilities will get water from underground

Arizona will have to take less water from the shrinking Colorado River over the next few years. In the Phoenix area, cities and private utilities are getting creative to cut back while still keeping taps flowing . Now, they will have a new way to do that.

Under a new plan, utilities will be able to leave some of their Colorado River water in Lake Mead and, in exchange, receive access to the same amount of water from a kind of underground water savings account.

The strategy is a collaboration between the Central Arizona Project, which operates a 336-mile canal that brings Colorado River water to the Phoenix and Tucson areas, and the Arizona Water Banking Authority. The CAP authorized the strategy at a recent board meeting.

Phoenix-area utilities have been stashing excess Colorado River supplies in the Water Bank since the late 1990s, with the idea that it could serve as a backup supply in the event of shortages.

In July, Water Bank leaders and city utility managers argued over the future of the water savings account, debating how much water access utilities should be given in the event of Colorado River cuts. Eventually, the Water Bank agreed to make those utilities whole for one year , essentially providing a one-to-one replacement for the water they lose to mandatory cutbacks.

This new strategy will tap further into the Water Bank.

A plan from the federal government forces Arizona, California and Nevada to take mandatory water cutbacks through at least 2028 . Because the cuts fall disproportionately on the Central Arizona Project, those three states are working on a side deal to spread out the pain more evenly.

Through that side deal, Arizona, California and Nevada are trying to save at least 700,000 acre-feet of water through 2028. An acre-foot is roughly enough water to supply three homes in the Phoenix area for a year.

The new plan promises access to the water bank as a means of achieving that goal. However, it may not make much of a dent. CAP officials say utilities can save up to 71,703 acre-feet in 2026 and 2027 with the new plan, only representing about 10% of the broader goal.

Still, CAP officials celebrated those contributions as a success.

“I don't think it was easy for any of these entities, and they certainly took it seriously,” said Brenda Burman, CAP general manager. “But they were called upon by the state to put what they could on the table.”

Contributions would come from all over the Valley. The city of Surprise may save up to 12,081 acre-feet of water in 2027. Meanwhile, the Tonto Hills Domestic Water Improvement District in Cave Creek, which serves a couple hundred homes and businesses, may save 25 acre-feet in the same year.

Phoenix, Glendale and Mesa are among the other large contributors.

Burman seemed to acknowledge that Arizona has previously been hesitant to tap into the Water Bank. Doing so, some officials fear, could give water managers in other states and the federal government the idea that Arizona can withstand big cuts to its share from the river.

“We have had fears in the past of showing Arizona's ability to step up to the plate,” she said.

The three-state side deal appears to be stuck in limbo as water agencies within California figure out how to cut back on the state’s take from the river. Water managers have until the new year to finalize the deal.

If the side deal does not materialize by then, Arizona would have to take steep, mandatory cuts as outlined in the federal government’s plan. In that situation, some utilities may not have enough water to leave water in Lake Mead in exchange for Water Bank access, but would not be legally required to do so.