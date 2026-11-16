Vaccines, gun safety, emergency powers: public health leaders have a wish list for new Dem majority 

When Democrats take control of the state Legislature in January for the first time in decades, the Arizona Public Health Association sees opportunities to get new health-related legislation passed.

“I’ve been doing public health for 40 years, and this is the first time in my career that I can look and say, ‘I see a real path to drastically improving public health policies that are evidence-based in Arizona,’” said Will Humble, Arizona Public Health Association executive director.

The nearly 100-year-old organization for public health and medical professionals in Arizona advocates for and against bills that relate to health each year at the state Legislature.

In recent years, Humble said Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs has blocked a number of Republican-backed bills that were based on misinformation or that would have been harmful to public health, such as bills to loosen school vaccine requirements.

The last time Republicans controlled both chambers of the Legislature and the Governor’s office was during the pandemic. In a backlash to what they described as government overreach in response to COVID-19, Republican lawmakers passed a bill that limited the Arizona governor’s power to declare a public health emergency.

Restoring public health emergency powers

Humble said one of his top priorities for the incoming Democrat-controlled Legislature would be to restore some of those powers.

“I think there is some merit in having checks and balances in the system and some legislative oversight of public health emergency authority,” Humble said.

But, he added, the 30-day limit for public health emergencies that was established in the 2022 law is not enough time to realistically bring a threat like the COVID-19 virus under control.

“You definitely need several months, probably a year or more, to really get a handle on that public health emergency and use that additional authority either at the county or state level to respond,” Humble said.

Informing parents about vaccine exemption risks

Humble also hopes to see the incoming Legislature target Arizona’s low vaccination rates, which he said make the state more vulnerable to outbreaks of preventable diseases like measles.

The state’s kindergarten vaccination rates have been falling for years, and the number of families seeking exemptions from school vaccine requirements based on personal beliefs has risen sharply since the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 2019-2020 school year, 5.4% of Arizona’s kindergarteners had personal belief exemptions for at least one required vaccine. As of the 2025-2026 school year, the state’s personal belief exemption rate was 9.9%.

According to the health policy research organization KFF, Arizona’s personal belief exemption rate for school vaccinations is the fifth-highest in the country.

Humble said Arizona lawmakers could require more information for parents who seek personal belief exemptions – making clear not only that opting out of vaccines puts their child’s health at risk, but also means their child may be prohibited from attending school in the event of a disease outbreak.

“I think we can build, or at least stop, the erosion in our vaccination rates if we have better informed consent,” Humble said. “I believe that there are more parents who are vaccine skeptic and questioning than there are flat-out anti-vax parents.”

Preventing firearm accidents

Humble also hopes Democrats will sponsor bills to address gun safety. He hopes to see a law that would hold Arizona gun owners criminally responsible if their gun is not properly stored and a child gains access to it.

“It’s not about taking anyone’s firearm. It’s about making sure that if you have that firearm in your house, that you’re going to treat it with the respect that it deserves and prevent tragic injuries and deaths,” Humble said.

Repealing abortion regulations

And Humble wants Democrats to fully repeal certain abortion regulations that remain on the books in Arizona, even though those regulations have been blocked by courts.

Democratic lawmakers have already signaled interest in ending the legal battles over the state’s abortion regulations.

“Repeal the law, and the lawsuits go away,” Humble said, adding, “It's just good best management practice to get rid of old statutes that no longer apply because the voters spoke very clearly that they wanted Proposition 139 that legalized abortion care, and there’s conflicting statutes on the books. Let’s just clear them off.”

Preparing for Medicaid changes

When the state Legislature convenes in January, Humble said lawmakers should act quickly to boost the budget for the state’s Medicaid program, the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System.

Major changes to Medicaid eligibility, including new work requirements and more frequent re-enrollment periods, will kick in on Jan. 1, 2027. Humble said AHCCCS will need to bring on more staff to deal with an increased administrative workload.

“We’re not talking about a fortune,” Humble said. “But what I want to avoid is the thing that happened with food stamps where there just weren’t eligibility people in place, and people lost their SNAP benefits because there was just nobody to answer the phone. And if we don’t fix that, that’s going to happen with Medicaid.”