The Arizona Court of Appeals is set to decide whether the Attorney General’s Office should pay Republican Jim Lamon for bringing what his attorneys call a politically-motivated prosecution against the state’s so-called "fake electors."

Lamon is one of 11 Arizona Republicans who were indicted on fraud and other charges for signing onto a document falsely claiming President Donald Trump defeated Democrat Joe Biden in Arizona’s 2020 presidential election.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Sam Myers dismissed the case after finding prosecutors failed to provide relevant evidence to the grand jurors who indicted the defendants. That came after Lamon had already agreed to a separate deal with the Attorney General’s office in January 2025 to drop the charges against him after he agreed to provide emails to the prosecutors.

The charges against Lamon and other defendants were dismissed “without prejudice,” meaning prosecutors could seek to bring the case back through new indictments in the future.

The dismissal wasn’t the end of Lamon’s involvement in the case.

Lamon and other defendants in the case have argued for years that the prosecution violates Arizona’s anti-SLAPP law, which protects against politically-motivated prosecutions that violate a person’s constitutional rights. But, after the case was dismissed, Myers declined to issue a final ruling on that question.

That led Lamon’s attorneys to file an appeal asking a higher court to force Myers to rule on the anti-SLAPP issue.

On Tuesday, Lamon’s attorney Lacy Cooper appeared before an Appeals Court panel to ask the judges to rule on that request. And, if the prosecution does violate the anti-SLAPP law, the Attorney General’s Office could also be forced to pay for Lamon’s attorneys fees in the case, which dates back to April 2024, she said.

“That consequence is designed to deter plaintiffs and prosecutors from bringing such cases in the first place, and the Arizona Legislature believed it was in the public's interest to include a penalty in the statute in order to prevent such cases from ever being brought,” Cooper said, referring to those attorneys fees.

The Attorney General’s Office argued the court can’t award those fees to Lamon, because there was never a final ruling on the defendants’ anti-SLAPP motion before Myers dismissed the case.

“They conditioned the attorney's fees specifically on prevailing on an anti-SLAPP motion, which did not occur here,” Ball said, referring to the state lawmakers who wrote Arizona’s anti-SLAPP law.

Judge Michael Brown, one of the three appellate court judges hearing the case, raised a similar question.

“There's been no granting of an anti-SLAPP motion. That is the key to triggering fees, is it not?” Brown asked Cooper.

Cooper pointed out that Myers did find enough evidence to let the anti-SLAPP effort proceed back in February 2025 , before the case was dismissed. The Attorney General’s office appealed that decision but never fully litigated the issue or definitively proved the case wasn’t politically motivated.

“And at that point, the burden shifted to the state. So absent a showing by the state that they have met their burden, petitioner wins,” Cooper said.

But Ball pointed out that a person can only receive attorneys fees for an anti-SLAPP violation if their case was dismissed by a judge for violating that law.

That wasn’t the case here, because Lamon voluntarily signed the agreement with prosecutors to have his charges dismissed.

The specific details of that deal aren’t public, but both Ball and Cooper say it included no mention of attorney’s fees.

“This is a case of buyer's remorse,” Ball said. “There was a negotiation between the state and Mr. Lamon for a voluntary dismissal, a negotiation that did not include attorneys' fees.”

Cooper disagreed, arguing the deal shouldn’t prevent Lamon from seeking those fees — or a full dismissal with prejudice — in the future.

“So the attorney's fees and costs are still on the table, as is a dismissal with prejudice. The only thing that was able to be agreed to is a dismissal without prejudice,” Cooper said.

That explanation didn’t appear to sit well with Brown, one of the three judges on the case.

“I’m still confused because if your client wanted to preserve the right to seek fees, that could have been part of the agreement, but apparently it wasn't,” he said.

The appeals court plans to issue “a decision in due course.”

That decision could have broader implications for the other so-called fake electors as Attorney General Kris Mayes has indicated she plans to seek new grand jury indictments.

That’s because a ruling that the original indictment violated Arizona’s anti-SLAPP law could undermine Mayes’ efforts to bring new charges against the Republicans.

Ball told the court that the attorney general does not plan to seek new charges against Lamon “unless he violates the consent agreement.”