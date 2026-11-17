Democrats are set to control both the state House and Senate for the first time in over 60 years. With that new power, they’re shuttering some legislative committees created by past GOP majorities in favor of new panels on issues like democracy, civil rights and tribal affairs.

One change includes the elimination of a House committee on Federalism, Military Affairs and Elections, which is where GOP lawmakers assigned bills dealing with election-related issues.

Now, those bills will be vetted by a committee, chaired by a Democrat, on Democracy, Civil Rights and Government.

One change has already drawn an attack from Republicans; the elimination of a Public Safety Committee in the Senate.

GOP Sen. John Kavanagh (R-Fountain Hills) said it demonstrates public safety issues aren’t a priority for the incoming Democratic majority.

Senate Democrats responded to say public safety-related bills will simply now be heard in a new Government and Judiciary Committee.

“It defies logic to combine public safety, government, and judiciary matters into a single legislative committee. Public safety alone demands significant legislative attention, while the Government and Judiciary committees have traditionally carried heavy workloads because of the importance, complexity, and far-reaching consequences of the bills they consider,” Kavanagh said in a statement .

The Senate actually didn’t have a dedicated public safety committee until 2025.

There was a Senate “Military Affairs, Public Safety and Border Security” committee in 2023 and 2024, but no committee with “public safety” in the title before that.

Still, the decision also raised concern from the Arizona Police Association.

“We’ve noticed that the AZ Senate Dems didn’t create a dedicated Public Safety committee but the House did. We’re wondering if that was an oversight — or if the @azsenatedems don’t think it’s important enough for Public Safety to have its longstanding dedicated committee?” the APA posted on social media.

Democrats are also getting rid of the Senate Committee on Director Nominations, which was designed to vet Gov. Katie Hobbs picks to lead state agencies.

Sen. Jake Hoffman (R-Queen Creek) ran the director nominations committee during Hobbs’ first term. He is an outspoken critic of the governor and used his position to criticize and berate several of her nominees, sometimes for hours on end. Hoffman also didn’t consider other appointees, letting their nominations expire and forcing Hobbs to search for replacements.

Other eliminated committees include House international trade, artificial intelligence and innovation, and Senate federalism and family law committees.

A handful committees remain the same, at least in title, including the House and Senate education committees and the Senate finance committee.