An 8-year-old boy who was detained by immigration officials for nearly two weeks has been released. He was living with his uncle in San Diego, after his parents were deported to Haiti. But Department of Homeland Security officials say the uncle couldn’t show he was the boy’s legal guardian, and therefore, the boy was an unaccompanied minor.

Now, officials say the uncle established guardianship, and the boy has been released.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with Sean Elo-Rivera, the San Diego council member who represents the district where the boy was living, and Johny Oxeda, pastor of First Haitian Baptist Church Ebenezer in San Diego.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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