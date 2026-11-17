A water-saving deal between three states, designed to spare Arizona from potentially “devastating” Colorado River cutbacks, is stalled as California water agencies disagree over who should use less water.

The deal was crafted as a way to spread out the pain of new water cutbacks across three allied states — Arizona, California and Nevada — rather than letting them fall overwhelmingly on the Phoenix and Tucson areas.

In August, the federal government announced mandatory cutbacks to the amount of water those states could take from the Colorado River. The three states, collectively known as the Lower Basin, were in line to take the brunt of those federal cuts. They put forth a proposal that agreed to some mandatory reductions to their draw from the river, but softened the impact by implementing those cuts on their terms.

Months later, the proposal still hasn’t been finalized. The major hangup seems to be discord within California.

For California to promise that it can save a certain amount of water, cities and farms within the state need to agree to cutbacks that collectively add up to that total. So far, they have not done that.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, which sends water to 19 million people across the Los Angeles and San Diego areas, has been part of conversations to contribute to the total volume of saved water.

Bill Hasencamp, Metropolitan’s manager of Colorado River Resources, said water agencies within California were on board with a 2024 proposal for water-sharing rules, but the details of that proposal were different from the eventual pitch for a three-state deal. By the time the Colorado River Board of California forged ahead with a tentative three-state agreement, he said, it did so without sufficiently making sure water distributors within its state could get behind it.

“I think the board got ahead of its contractors, frankly,” Hasencamp said. “When we actually then had to figure out how to share within, that's when I think that the differences came up.”

Alex Hager / KJZZ The Colorado River flows through Yuma, Arizona on October 14, 2026, creating the border between Arizona and California.

To hold up its portion of the deal with Arizona and Nevada, California would have to save 440,000 acre-feet of water. Hasencamp said Metropolitan’s “original vision” was to contribute half of that total and have farm agencies add the other half.

Now, he said, Metropolitan may have to move forward without significant contributions from farm agencies.

“I think [Metropolitan] will have to take a much bigger share than we originally envisioned if we want to get this deal done,” he said. “We might take very close to or much of the 440 [thousand acre-feet].”

Hasencamp said his agency had offered payment for agricultural agencies to be part of the effort to save 440,000 acre-feet of water, but they have not accepted that offer.

A top official with Metropolitan’s longtime rival, the Imperial Irrigation District, said it was “open to being part of the solution.”

Imperial uses more Colorado River water than any other city or farm district in the West. It has been part of large water conservation programs in the past, including leaving some in the nation’s largest reservoir in exchange for federal payments . On Tuesday, Imperial’s board decided to continue a water-saving plan that could reduce Colorado River consumption by about 160,000 acre-feet in 2026.

“Our actions, certainly leaving that water in the river, we think are a significant contribution with or without a Lower Basin agreement,” Shields said. “I wouldn't say that a definitive decision has been made on that. We'll see how things play out later on this year.”

In previous meetings and interviews, Arizona water officials have heralded the three-state deal as a win for the state’s Colorado River supply. They have applauded California and Nevada for their willingness to join a plan that eases some of the pressure on Arizona.

In late September, the state’s top water official told KJZZ that Arizona and Nevada have plans in place to conserve water as part of the agreement. Tom Buschatzke, director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources, said states were “putting all the final touches” on the agreement.

“It's more dotting I's and T's,” he said in the earlier interview. “I'm very optimistic, based on recent discussions, that we're going to close on the agreement language in a way that it will be then ready to go to various boards over the next few weeks.”

Buschatzke will likely have to take the deal to the Arizona legislature for approva l.

New rules for the river become official on Jan. 1, 2027, whether or not a three-state agreement has been finalized. Despite that, Hasencamp said, it’s not a “fatal flaw” if Lower Basin states fail to sign an agreement by then. They could still forge a deal in mid-January with “no ramifications,” and water delivery plans often change throughout the year.