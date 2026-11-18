Arizona Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari said Tuesday at a United Nations climate conference in Turkey that the United States has lost the international community’s trust with regard to climate change.

Ansari told reporters that if America elects a Democratic president in 2028, the country can rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement for a third time. She said Democrats will also work to undo the damage that President Donald Trump has caused in the meantime.

“We will have a real opportunity to start paving the way towards rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement in a future democratic presidential administration,” Ansari said.

The Paris Climate Agreement is a treaty that most countries adopted in 2015. It’s designed to combat global warning, largely by lowering greenhouse gas emissions. The United States joined twice and pulled out twice at Trump’s direction.

Trump said in 2017 that the treaty imposes "draconian financial and economic burdens” on the United States.

“I think it is a complete betrayal of our responsibility that Donald Trump has pulled us out of this agreement not once but twice,” Ansari said.