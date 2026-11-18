An elected state utility regulator said that proposed updates to the Arizona Corporation Commission’s code of ethics could give the agency’s outgoing chairman an unfair advantage as he looks for a job after leaving office.

Corporation Commission Chairman Nick Myers called a last-minute meeting on Tuesday to discuss wide-ranging changes to the ethics code, which address everything from conflicts of interest and employee harassment issues to how commissioners report contributions to their political campaigns.

Commission staff posted the changes online less than 24 hours before the meeting.

Commissioner Rachel Walden took particular issue with one of those changes, which would give the agency’s executive director new powers over staff.

That includes giving the unelected executive director a tie-breaking vote if commissioners are deadlocked on how to discipline a policy adviser who is found to have violated employment or ethics rules.

“It's taking power away from commissioners, and people don't elect bureaucrats … they elect people that they want to see make decisions for the good of the state,” Walden said. “And if we have ethics rules that continue to take away our authority, then people aren't electing commissioners; they're electing bureaucrats, and that's part of the problem in government in general.”

Earlier this year, Commissioner Lea Márquez Peterson openly sparred with Executive Director Doug Clark after he fired her policy adviser without discussing it with her first . Both Márquez Peterson and Commissioner Rachel Walden challenged Clark’s authority to fire those advisers, who report directly to commissioners, arguing there is no evidence the commission ever gave the executive director that authority in its 114-year history.

The commission later voted to hire an outside law firm to investigate the scope of the executive director’s authority.

“And now we have an ethics document that's trying to solidify the executive director as an agency head, as having control over our staff, without having anything finalized on any of that other information,” Walden said.

Walden also accused Myers, who lost his re-election bid this year, of having a conflict of interest in the matter.

That’s because he told the Arizona Capitol Times that he’s already pursuing jobs he could take after he leaves office, including positions with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the U.S. Department of Energy.

He said he’s also interested in “a deputy executive director position at the commission.”

“I’m one of the guys who has a lot of the historical knowledge of the commission at this point, and I have legislative contacts; I already have those connections,” Myers told the Capitol Times. “So it might be a good fit if [the executive director] chooses to put me there.”

Myers voted in favor of hiring Clark in 2023.

Walden said the Capitol Times interview caused her some concern.

“But if you're voting on ethics rules that gives authority to the executive director, that usurps authority of the commissioners, then are you (in a) sense protecting your ability to have a job in the future?” Walden asked.

Myers denied the allegations.

“Not really, because technically I haven't even applied for it,” he said. “There's a whole application process. I just — the only thing I said with that article was that I would be interested if it came about. That's it.”

He also said that the deputy executive director job “does not exist yet.” However, he previously told the Capitol Times that the job sat “unfilled.”

Ultimately, the commission did not vote on the new ethics rules and Myers said he only brought them up in the meeting for discussion ahead of a vote at a future meeting, possibly in January.

However, his fellow commissioners signaled that vote might not happen until next year, when both Myers and fellow Republican Commissioner Kevin Thompson are replaced by Democrats Clara Pratte and Jonathon Hill.

“At the end of the day, more than likely, I'm not even going to vote on these,” Thompson said. “This is going to be up to the new commission when they come in.”

Walden also accused Myers of rushing the changes.

Walden, Thompson and Commissioner Rene Lopez said they didn’t get to fully read the proposal as they prepared to vote on the Tucson Electric Power’s request, an 18-month-long rate case that culminated in a nearly eight-hour meeting on Tuesday.

Other issues

Márquez Peterson did not weigh in on the ethics code changes that are connected to the firing of her policy adviser.

That’s because she walked out of that meeting over concerns the discussion violated Arizona’s Open Meetings Law, which requires elected officials give the public 24 hours notice before holding meetings to discuss official business.

Commission staff posted the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting within that timeline, but Márquez Peterson said it didn’t post the actual proposed changes until later on Monday afternoon.

“And as a commissioner, I think that we are personally liable if it does end up being an open meeting violation,” she said.

Mike Dailey, an attorney working for the commission, said he did not believe the meeting violated the law, because the agenda was posted on time.

“What the law requires is that the issue to be discussed is properly noticed within 24 hours,” he said. “There's no specific actual rule or regulation that requires documents that relate to that discussion to be filed within the 24 hours.”

Márquez Peterson returned after the ethics code discussion to vote to hire an outside law firm to continue the investigation into the executive director’s authority.

The commissioners voted unanimously to hire Chandler-based law firm Struck Love Acedo.