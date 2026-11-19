Arizona’s attorney general is asking Cochise County to delay voting on a proposed SpaceX data center near Willcox.

The $50 billion SpaceX facility would be one of the largest data center developments in the country, at 750 acres with a power draw of 6,000 megawatts.

In comparison, APS’ peak demand record for all its users this year was 9,164 megawatts.

In a letter to the county’s Board of Supervisors, Attorney General Kris Mayes says federal and state agencies need more time to review the proposal and adequately study potential impacts to the grid and water supply.

Mayes says she plans to host her own town hall in Cochise County before the board holds a hearing on the data center in December.

The AG's townhall is set for 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Cochise Elementary School Gymnasium.