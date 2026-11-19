Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona has introduced a bill to make certain breast cancer risk assessments a routine part of women’s healthcare.

Kelly worked on the legislation with actress Olivia Munn, a breast cancer survivor.

Munn was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023. She had had a normal mammogram and negative genetic testing. But her doctor determined Munn was at high risk for the disease after she completed a simple questionnaire known as the Tyrer-Cuzick Risk Calculator.

“I know firsthand how powerful this tool can be because it led me to my breast cancer diagnosis when other standard tools missed it, which ultimately saved my life,” Munn said.

A 2021 study in the journal Cancer Prevention Research showed only about half of U.S. doctors used breast cancer risk assessment calculators.

Kelly’s bill, the Know Your Risk Act, would create a taskforce to recommend ways to make screenings such as the Tryer-Cuzick Risk Calculator or the similar Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Tool accessible to more patients.

“These tools already exist, but too often, doctors aren’t using them and women don’t know that they’re available,” Kelly said. “I was excited to talk with [Munn] about ways we could work together to make sure that more women had access to the screening that she got that helped save her life.”

The bill would also direct the National Cancer Institute to expand educational materials about risk assessment tools for patients and providers. And it would direct the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and National Institutes of Health to study the accuracy of these types of cancer screenings.

Kelly, a Democrat, is co-sponsoring the bill with West Virginia Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito. Companion legislation in the House also has bipartisan backing.

Munn said she is hopeful the bill can become law.

“Making [these screenings] a part of standard care is a light lift for policymakers that could make an enormous difference in women's lives,” Munn said.