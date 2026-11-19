Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said Wednesday she won’t bring charges against eight noncitizens who voted in past Arizona elections, because they were unknowingly caught up in a glitch at the MVD.

Arizona didn’t require people to show proof of citizenship to get a driver’s license until 1996.

In 2024, the state discovered it had incorrectly listed some people as citizens who had gotten their license before 1996.

Officials have been investigating that population for the last few years to ensure that all registered voters are proven citizens.

Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap identified 60 potential noncitizens using the federal SAVE database.

Of those 60, Mitchell — also a Republican — determined that eight are noncitizens who were registered due to the issue.

“It's my feeling that a jury would not convict these eight individuals because of the involvement of a government involved glitch if you will,” Mitchell said at a press conference on Monday.

Mitchell said there’s no evidence that most of those people tried to register to vote despite being noncitizens, they were just sent ballots anyway.

Mitchell said one out of the eight did fill out a voter registration form but noted on their form they were not a citizen.

“I did look at those eight individuals individually. Initially my focus was looking at — was there a systemic problem?” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said her office also isn’t investigating any issues regarding this year’s midterm elections and said there haven’t been any major complaints.