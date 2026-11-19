State regulators have approved a power plant in Pinal County that is set to be a mix of natural gas, solar and battery storage.

The gas component has worried nearby residents and climate advocates.

SRP customers had raised concerns during public hearings that the natural gas generators would worsen air quality in the area near Stanfield.

The site of the plant is already in an area that fails to meet federal air quality standards.

The Grand Canyon Chapter of the Sierra Club asked the Arizona Corporation Commission to deny approval of the gas generators, saying SRP failed to adequately disclose how water use and carbon emissions could impact nearby communities.

SRP says the gas component is necessary to support the grid, as the utility is looking to double the amount of energy it’s capable of generating over the next decade.