For four years, Gov. Katie Hobbs’ nominees to lead state agencies have faced harsh scrutiny from a special Senate committee. Now that Democrats have won control of the Legislature, they are scrapping it in favor of a more traditional approach.

The state Senate is tasked with vetting the governor’s nominees.

In 2023, Republican leaders in the chamber created the committee on director nominations.

Chairman Jake Hoffman (R-Queen Creek) led the often contentious committee, at times insulting and berating nominees for hours.

Hoffman took to social media on Tuesday to defend the Director Nominations Committee (DINO) . He wrote that the governor put forward “dog crap nominees” most of the time.

“Thank God she was limited to only 4 years of unchecked radicalism, instead of 8.

I only wish we could have rejected more of her loser picks — the vast majority belong nowhere near a position with the power to make decisions about other people’s lives,” Hoffman wrote.

While Hoffman called many of Hobbs’ nominees unqualified, Democrats criticized his oversight as partisan.

Hobbs even tried to bypass Hoffman’s committee by removing all her department nominees from their roles and labeling them as “deputy directors.” However, Republicans challenged her in court and she lost.

According to the next Senate president, Priya Sundareshan, the incoming Democratic majority will abolish the committee and revert back to the old way of doing things: considering nominees in an existing committee most relevant to their position.

For example, the head of the state health agency would go in front of the Senate health committee.

Hobbs’ spokesperson Christian Slater said that nominees the Senate voted to reject or failed to consider can still be brought back and heard again.

Arizona law requires the governor to “promptly nominate” a new person if the Senate rejects a nominee, but come January, there will be a new Legislature.

There are only two state agencies that still don’t have approved leaders after Hobbs’ first four years: the Office of Economic Opportunity and the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, which is the state Medicaid agency.