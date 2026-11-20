Major changes to Medicaid eligibility will kick in Jan. 1, and a new analysis from the left-leaning Arizona Center for Economic Progress warns the impacts of healthcare cuts will reverberate throughout the state’s economy.

The analysis shows in many rural Arizona communities, healthcare anchors the local economy. In Apache, Navajo and Coconino counties, healthcare accounts for more than a quarter of private sector wages, for example.

“We know this is driving a lot of economic activity in the state, and so we are just concerned you have these significant cuts, it’s not only impacting these households, it is impacting the broader economy,” said Joseph Palomino, Arizona Center for Economic Progress director.

The changes to Medicaid were laid out in HR 1, the “Big Beautiful Bill,” passed by congressional Republicans in 2025. Under the new rules, many adults covered by Medicaid will have to prove they are working, volunteering, or going to school at least 80 hours a month to stay enrolled. And they will have to renew their enrollment every six months, instead of once a year.

The federal government expects to save more than $326 billion over 10 years as a result of the changes. But nationwide, more than 5 million people enrolled in Medicaid are expected to lose their coverage, according to health policy research organization KFF.

The eligibility restrictions set to take effect in 2027 are just one of the ways HR 1 impacted health coverage. Thousands of legal noncitizens have already been cut from Medicaid programs under HR 1 policies. And many people who got healthcare through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace have dropped coverage over the past year as federal subsidies for those plans expired.

Palomino said if thousands more Arizonans lose health coverage in the months ahead, hospitals will end up providing more uncompensated care. Strained budgets from the loss of Medicaid reimbursements could lead to job cuts. And lost wages could have community-wide impacts.

“That means all consumer spending in that area is likely to suffer,” Palomino said. “There’ll be less people employed, meaning less people spending at the grocery store, less people, you know, being able to pay their rent.”

The analysis used census data, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis to measure how significant the role of the healthcare industry is in each of Arizona’s counties.

The report does not attempt to put a dollar amount on the potential impact of Medicaid changes in Arizona. But Palomino noted a 2025 analysis from the Rounds Consulting Group and Arizona Chamber Foundation found for each $1 billion reduction in Medicaid spending, Arizona stands to lose 36,000 jobs and $3.7 billion in economic activity.