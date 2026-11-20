Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly joined other lawmakers this week to mark the one-year anniversary of their video telling military service members that they do not have to follow unlawful orders. The video prompted President Donald Trump to accuse Kelly and others of sedition.

"Last year, I said we were the first ones through the breach, and we're seeing that now. Trump is threatening more members of Congress with prosecution for doing their jobs and asking for asking questions that he just doesn't want to answer."

Kelly went on to accuse Trump of engaging in illegal and unconstitutional behavior, saying the president does not want anyone to look into his “family's crypto scams” or who is funding the White House ballroom project.