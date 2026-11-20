The rate of people dying along the U.S.-Mexico border is up this year — even as border arrests are down. That’s according to new data released by the Arizona advocacy group No More Deaths.

The group began publishing a database and map of border-wide deaths in 2024 using figures from medical examiner’s offices, border counties and researchers — along with data from Customs and Border Protection.

This year’s data shows the rate of death along the border has skyrocketed — despite record low arrests by Border Patrol.

“Between 2025 and 2026 apprehensions were cut in half, but the deaths actually continued to rise,” said No More Deaths volunteer Bryce Peterson, who co-authored the report. “The deadliness of the border crossing itself has just gone up exponentially.”

In the Tucson Sector alone, there were more than 463,000 arrests in 2024 and 157 deaths, according to the report. One hundred seventeen deaths were recorded this year, and just over 18,000 arrests.

Web: As the Trump administration’s mass deportation campaign continues, Peterson says the number of long-time U.S. residents who died trying to cross has also gone up. The group’s data shows an increase in deaths in California and Texas of people whose primary residencies are in the U.S., Peterson says.

Arizona’s data, mostly compiled from the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office, does not include those demographic details. But Peterson says this year saw more deaths in places like Arizona’s Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument — where the advocacy group Humane Borders was recently barred from placing water barrels.

“And so Humane borders actually had to pull their life-saving water barrels from these places that are actually some of the deadliest places in Southern Arizona,” he said.

Humane Borders says they had to remove 12 water stations along the Arizona border.