The federal government now says it will allow states to delay implementation of new Medicaid work requirements, which had been set to kick in Jan. 1. But Arizona’s Medicaid agency has not decided whether it will postpone enforcement for enrollees in the state.

The major changes to Medicaid eligibility were laid out in HR 1, the “Big Beautiful Bill,” passed by Congressional Republicans in 2025. Under the new rules, many adults covered by Medicaid will have to prove they are working, volunteering, or going to school at least 80 hours a month to stay enrolled. And they will have to renew their enrollment every six months, instead of once a year.

In a Nov. 13 letter to state Medicaid directors, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services acknowledged that states are facing administrative challenges ahead of the January deadline. So CMS is offering an optional “hold harmless period,” which would give states until the end of June to begin fully enforcing the new rules.

States choosing to participate in the grace period may temporarily choose to delay denials or disenrollments based on the new eligibility rules. But, the letter from CMS specified that states still must use the six month period to work toward full compliance with the work requirements.

States have until Dec. 11 to tell CMS if they will opt-in. As of Monday, at least 10 states and Washington, D.C., have already announced plans to participate, according to Becker’s Hospital Review.

But Arizona’s Medicaid program, the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, or AHCCCS, has not made a decision yet.

In a statement to KJZZ on Monday, an AHCCCS spokesperson said the agency “is reviewing every option to prevent confusion and keep eligible Arizonans covered. The agency is carefully considering the operational, policy, and member impacts associated with each option before making a final determination.”

About 1.7 million Arizonans are covered by AHCCCS. The new work requirements could apply to about 417,000 enrollees with household incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty level who became eligible for AHCCCS after Arizona expanded access to Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

AHCCCS has already been preparing to implement the new rules. In September the agency launched a website to help AHCCCS members navigate the eligibility changes and determine whether or not they are exempt from the work requirements.

The federal government expects to save more than $326 billion over 10 years as a result of the changes to Medicaid eligibility under HR 1. But nationwide, more than 5 million people enrolled in Medicaid are expected to lose their coverage, according to health policy research organization KFF.

Some healthcare advocates have raised concerns that even people who meet the work requirements or qualify for exemptions could still lose Medicaid coverage as a result of the additional red tape that the new rules could create.

“When you do not have an address to receive mail or do not have a phone to receive text alerts, then how are you going to find out that you are up for renewal, or that you have paperwork that is missing?” said Stephanie Martinez, chief community outreach and engagement officer with Circle the City, a Phoenix organization that provides healthcare to homeless patients.

Some policy analysts have also raised concerns that if people lose Medicaid coverage in large numbers, economic impacts could be widespread.

“You can see higher uncompensated care hospitals, which means that those hospitals already operating on thin margins may start to operate in the red, may be forced to close,” said Joseph Palomino, Arizona Center for Economic Progress director. “There’ll be less people employed, meaning less people spending at the grocery store, less people being able to pay their rent. It will reverberate in pretty damaging ways.”