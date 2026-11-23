Tucson is seeking public input as it works to bring back populations who were previously displaced by the city.

The city is looking to develop a new policy to address housing inequities and the effects of past and ongoing displacement of certain populations.

Tucson spokesperson Ernesto Portillo points to when the city used eminent domain in the 1960s to take homes, primarily from people of color, to build a convention center.

“Some of these families were relocated, but some families, especially during urban renewal were not relocated. These traumas still affect many families here in Tucson who will tell you, my family used to live here, the city took their home," Portillo said.

He gave another example.

"When I-10 was created, Interstate 10 in Tucson, it wiped out more than 100 homes in Tucson's west side in Tucson’s Mexican-American Barrio," Portillo said.

The city is hosting listening sessions open to the public this week and next.