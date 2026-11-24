Arizona Democrats have started pre-filing bills for next year’s legislative session. They include measures to restore the state’s permanent early voter list and eliminate a school spending cap.

Democrats hold majorities in the state House and Senate for the first time in 60 years. Quite a bit of legislation has piled up in terms of priorities Democrats haven’t been able to push past Republicans.

So far, the Democrats aren’t pushing aggressive far-left social issues. Rather, they’re starting off with somewhat less polarizing priorities that haven’t gotten enough bipartisan support in the past.

For example, Sen. Lauren Kuby (D-Tempe) introduced a bill to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

The ERA was drafted in 1923 and would add a provision to the U.S. Constitution establishing equal rights regardless of sex. Arizona is one of 12 states that never ratified it despite previous support from some Republicans.

The ERA needed 38 states to ratify it to go into effect nationwide with a deadline of 1982, and that didn’t happen. Still, for many people, passing the ERA is an important statement.

On Monday, the House and Senate Democrats introduced identical measures affirming their commitment to affordability . Those resolutions aren’t really bills in the sense that they have no legal power: they're more like declarations that the Legislature cares about lowering costs for Arizonans.

“Arizonans sent us here to get to work, and that starts today,” Senate President-elect Priya Sundareshan (D-Tucson) said in a statement. “When a family is stretching every paycheck to cover groceries and rent, they want to know what their Legislature is doing about it. We’re starting with a joint affordability agenda with our House colleagues, and we’re taking action to prioritize restoring voting access, supporting public schools, and protecting our freedoms and equality. Our caucus is united, and we’re ready to earn the trust Arizonans placed in us.”

Senate Democratic spokesperson Octavio Pulido said the House and Senate had joint discussions about their priorities.

“There were conversations and things we aligned with that [we] want to see get through this upcoming session,” Pulido said in a text.

Sen. Christine Marsh (D-Phoenix) introduced legislation to abolish the Aggregate Expenditure Limit — a cap on public school spending lawmakers essentially have to waive every year.

Her measure would go to the ballot for voter approval.

Democrats have advocated for eliminating the AEL for years as it often gets handled by the last minute and entails lawmakers issuing overrides to allow schools to spend funds they’ve already been allocated.