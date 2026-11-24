Arizona Rep. Stanton says Trump's call to reinstate Nvidia CEO ignores security concerns
Arizona Congressman Greg Stanton says President Donald Trump’s push for the reinstatement of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang ignores valid national security concerns.
Nvidia board members pressured Huang to resign two weeks ago over his alleged affair with a suspected Chinese spy, Alice Huang.
Alice Huang is a prominent Chinese technology executive and investor. She was the CEO of the Singapore-based cloud and data center company Megaspeed until last summer.
The Commerce Department has blacklisted that company for trade amid investigations into Huang’s relationship with the Megaspeed CEO, per Reuters.
Stanton alleges Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and others may have violated U.S. export control laws by using Singapore-based companies to smuggle U.S.-made AI chips into China.
Stanton, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs and China Committees, says Trump’s claims that Jensen Huang poses no national security threat lacks evidence.
“Congress hasn’t even begun investigation, and yet the president — concerned about the stock price of Nvidia — has inserted himself into this important decision, and it’s totally wrong and potentially dangerous,” Stanton said.
Stanton says the president and Huang are helping one another.
Trump owns a large stake in Nvidia. CNBC investigations showed him owning a stake worth between $27 million and $97.5 million.
“Jensen Huang donated $25 million to the ballroom project at the White House,” Stanton said. “So, it’s very sad that we even have to consider these personal financial entanglements.”
Stanton says it is up to Nvidia’s board to rehire Huang, but, “that doesn’t affect one bit the fact that we are going to engage in significant investigation of Jensen Huang.”
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