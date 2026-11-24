Arizona is suing the Trump administration over a new rule that will disqualify families with mixed immigration status from federal housing assistance.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development earlier this month announced the new rule, which requires verification of U.S. citizenship or eligible immigration status for all applicants and tenants in covered HUD programs. The change is expected to impact tens of thousands of households in which some people have legal immigration status and others do not.

“President Trump warned that the days of illegal aliens and ineligible noncitizens exploiting government-funded welfare programs would be over,” HUD Secretary Scott Turner said in a press release. “It’s unacceptable that America’s homeless veterans, disabled, elderly, and victims of domestic violence languish on waitlists while illegals and ineligibles scam our system. American taxpayers will no longer foot the bill.”

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said HUD exceeded its authority in issuing the new rule and said the agency is attempting to illegally reverse longstanding policy.

"For decades, Congress has recognized the importance of keeping families together even if not every member of a family qualifies for assistance,” Mayes said in a press release. “The Trump administration does not get to unilaterally change those protections.”

Mayes joined 21 other attorneys general and the governor of Pennsylvania in a lawsuit filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

They argue that the rule will not only displace 20,000 mixed-status families, totaling 78,100 people, but it will also be burdensome to U.S. citizens in federal housing programs who will now need to prove their citizenship or risk eviction.

The rule is set to take effect Dec. 14.