Arizona food bank sees increased need amid rising costs and SNAP cuts
With the holiday season underway, community organizations point to rising costs and cuts to federal benefits making it more difficult for Arizonans to afford to feed their families.
Following changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, over 50% of recipients in Arizona lost their benefits in the last year — and some food banks are seeing the number of visitors go up.
Natalie Jayroe, president and CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, says the food bank used to be a supplemental source of groceries, but is now how many people make ends meet.
“People have run out of their savings a long time ago. They have less and less put away to help them in difficult times,” Jayroe said. “So everyday that we have all of these circumstances coming together, makes it harder for the people we serve.”
The Trump administration is considering further changes that would end SNAP benefits for some recipients who are automatically eligible through Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
The USDA claims the use of non-cash TANF funded services is a “loophole” that allows states to expand access to SNAP for those who exceed federal limits. TANF’s non-cash benefits also include things like childcare and transportation aid.
Public comment for those proposed changes is open now and ends Dec. 10.
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