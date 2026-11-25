The Trump administration is telling a judge to reject the state's claim that it's none of the federal government's business how much — or how little — it charges students at public universities.

Attorneys for the state on Friday presented their own new arguments as U.S. District Court Judge Murray Snow prepares to decide the legality of a 2022 voter-approved law.

Proposition 308 allows certain individuals who have graduated from a high school in Arizona and meet other conditions to pay the same tuition at state universities and community colleges that is available to state residents, regardless of immigration status.

Lawyers for the Department of Justice, in filing suit in August, charged that it runs afoul of a 1996 federal law.

That statute does not preclude states from offering resident tuition to whoever it wants. But it says that if that lower tuition is available to those without legal immigration status, then the state must offer that same resident tuition to any U.S. citizen from any state.

That, however, is not how Prop. 308 is worded. So the Trump administration wants Snow to void the Arizona law.

Assistant Attorney General Hayleigh Crawford says the arguments about why federal law trumps what Arizona voters have enacted make no legal or logical sense. Crawford also contends that the 1996 federal law the Department of Justice is trying to use to overturn the Arizona law is itself unconstitutional.

Both sides traded legal barbs in filings earlier this year, and now each is doubling down.

The latest salvo from the Department of Justice is the claim that when Arizona voters approved the 2022 ballot measure they effectively nullified the federal law. Garrett Greene, a senior litigation counsel for the department, said that represents "an injury to the United States."

"A sovereign's core interests include the power to create and enforce a legal code," he told Snow in the federal government's latest legal filing. "And a state that administers a program negating a federal statute within its borders nullifies that code."

Greene said the 1996 law is definitely within the federal government's power as it deals with immigration. He also pointed out that the law specifically says it was designed "to remove the incentive for illegal immigration provided by the availability of public benefits."

"A state that hands unlawfully present aliens the very benefit Congress withheld clearly interferes with immigration enforcement," he told the judge. "Here, Congress itself expressly declared the state policy incompatible with federal law."

Crawford questions whether what's in the 1996 law can be used to overturn Prop. 308.

"In our federal system, the national government possesses only limited powers; the states and the people retain the remainder," she wrote.

Crawford told Snow the U.S. Constitution gives Congress "only certain enumerated powers." Everything else, she said, is reserved for the states.

"Consequently if no enumerated power authorizes Congress to pass a certain law that law may not be enacted, even if it would not violate any of the express prohibitions in the Bill of Rights or elsewhere in the Constitution," Crawford said.

And that, she contends, is clearly the case here.

Consider, Crawford said, the stated purpose of the 1996 law. That is to "encourage self-sufficiency among immigrants, limit their dependence on public assistance, and prevent public benefits from serving as an incentive for illegal immigration."

But she says that Prop. 308 is a law that actually is designed to promote self-sufficiency by providing more affordable education to all Arizona residents, regardless of legal status.

"Indeed, it is hard to imagine a plausible explanation (for the federal case) given that Arizona's law encourages self-sufficiency through education," Crawford wrote.

And if nothing else, she said the federal government has not shown there is any obvious connection between Arizona offering lower college tuition rates and the decision by anyone to immigrate to the U.S. illegally.

"And regardless, Congress cannot define its own authority," Crawford added.

All that, she told Snow, comes back to her argument that Congress, in enacting the 1996 law, acted illegally because it dictates to states "what a state legislature may and may not do."

And that, she told the judge, makes the federal law unenforceable — at least when it comes to trying to overturn the will of Arizona voters.

What prompted Prop. 308 was the 2012 decision by the Obama administration to create the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

It allows people who arrived in this country illegally as children before 2007, colloquially called "Dreamers,” to remain and work in the U.S. if they meet certain conditions. Based on that, the Maricopa Community College system and, later, the Arizona Board of Regents agreed to let DACA recipients pay in-state tuition.

But the Arizona Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that is precluded by Proposition 300, a 2006 ballot measure that denies various public benefits to those not in the country legally, including any form of subsidized tuition.

Prop. 308, approved by a margin of 51.2% to 48.8%, was crafted to create an exception.

DACA still exists and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is accepting initial applications. But the agency is not acting on them with the legality of the program tied up in federal court.

No date has been set for a hearing on the bid to void the Arizona law.