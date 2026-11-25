President Donald Trump is expected to visit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's campus in north Phoenix late next week.

A White House official told KJZZ that the president will deliver remarks to commemorate the groundbreaking of a new facility by the Taiwanese chipmaker.

Trump has pushed the advancement of AI technologies and the onshoring of advanced manufacturing as key parts of his agenda.

TSMC has announced a record-breaking investment of $265 billion to expand operations in Arizona, as demand for its chips has grown.

The manufacturer makes Nvidia’s Blackwell chips at its north Phoenix campus, which are designed for artificial intelligence.

1 of 16 — tsmc-plant-20241216-7.jpg The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited facility near Interstate 17 and Loop 303 in Phoenix on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Chelsey Heath/KJZZ 2 of 16 The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company site in north Phoenix in 2022. TSMC 3 of 16 Photo courtesy of: TSMC Arizona 4 of 16 Sign on TSMC fab plant in north Phoenix on Dec. 6, 2022. Christina Estes/KJZZ 5 of 16 President Joe Biden tours the TSMC semiconductor plant in Phoenix on Dec. 6, 2022. Adam Schultz/The White House 6 of 16 President Joe Biden spoke at TSMC opening ceremony in Phoenix on Dec. 6, 2022. TSMC 7 of 16 Local and Taiwanese officials celebrate the opening of TSMC in Phoenix on Dec. 6, 2022. Christina Estes/KJZZ 8 of 16 — tsmc-plant-20241216.jpg The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited facility near Interstate 17 and Loop 303 in Phoenix on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Chelsey Heath/KJZZ 9 of 16 — tsmc-plant-20241216-2.jpg The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited facility near Interstate 17 and Loop 303 in Phoenix on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Chelsey Heath/KJZZ 10 of 16 — tsmc-plant-20241216-6.jpg The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited facility near Interstate 17 and Loop 303 in Phoenix on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Chelsey Heath/KJZZ 11 of 16 — tsmc-plant-20241216-4.jpg The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited facility near Interstate 17 and Loop 303 in Phoenix on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Chelsey Heath/KJZZ 12 of 16 — tsmc-plant-20241216-5.jpg The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited facility near Interstate 17 and Loop 303 in Phoenix on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Chelsey Heath/KJZZ 13 of 16 — tsmc-plant-phoenix-20241102 (2).jpg The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, known as TSMC, plant in north Phoenix on Nov. 2, 2024. Sky Schaudt/KJZZ 14 of 16 — tsmc-plant-phoenix-20241102 (4).jpg The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, known as TSMC, plant in north Phoenix on Nov. 2, 2024. Sky Schaudt/KJZZ 15 of 16 — tsmc-plant-phoenix-20241102 (5).jpg The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, known as TSMC, plant in north Phoenix on Nov. 2, 2024. Sky Schaudt/KJZZ 16 of 16 — tsmc-plant-phoenix-20241102 (3).jpg The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, known as TSMC, plant in north Phoenix on Nov. 2, 2024. Sky Schaudt/KJZZ