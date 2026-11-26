Arizona Democrats are preparing to take control of the state Legislature for the first time in decades and one of their first priorities for the new session is to call on Congress to reverse cuts to Medicaid and SNAP.

Major changes to SNAP and Medicaid eligibility were included in HR 1, the “Big Beautiful Bill,” passed by Congressional Republicans in 2025.

The White House called HR 1 “the largest tax cut in history for middle- and working-class Americans” and said the law would result in bigger paychecks for many families. All Republicans in Arizona’s congressional delegation voted in favor of it.

But Senate Concurrent Memorial 1001, pre-filed this week by incoming state Senate President Priya Sundareshan (D-Tucson), warns HR 1 will result in “potential catastrophic impacts” for Arizona families and the state’s economy.

The Arizona Joint Legislative Budget Committee staff estimates 171,000 Arizonans will lose Medicaid coverage by 2030 as a result of HR 1 changes to the program, according to the memorial.

The memorial also notes hundreds of thousands of Arizonans have lost food assistance since HR 1 was signed into law.

State lawmakers do not have any power to change the federal law. And memorials do not change state law — when approved, they are simply a means of making a formal request to another government body.

Sundareshan said Arizona Democrats are sponsoring the memorial to send a message to their counterparts in Washington.

“As our very first memorial that the new incoming Legislature can introduce, this is important to us to signal our message to the new Congress that health care and food assistance are really important,” Sundareshan said. “We are asking Congress to, as quickly as possible, repeal this to stop putting Arizona in such a terrible position.”

Sundareshan said she is hopeful that the new Democrat majority in Congress is actually considering repeals to of parts of HR 1.

“I have heard that incoming U.S. House and Senate lawmakers have identified this as a priority,” Sundareshan said. “This is a signal from us to them that they have our support when they do this.”

Sundareshan said Arizona Democrats are also planning to introduce bills in the Legislature that will address state-level affordability issues. House and Senate Democrats have already pre-filed bills to affirm their commitment to affordability.