An Ahwatukee attorney plans to sue the City of Phoenix for at least $11 million on behalf of community members frustrated by a lack of public input on a large data center project.

Anthony Ramirez, a personal injury attorney, says he doesn't normally handle zoning cases.

He says he joined the Ahwatukee Community Alliance’s effort to stop the Thistle Landing data center in a recent unsuccessful bid for state Senate, and remains involved as a concerned neighbor.

In a notice to the city, Ramirez says he is seeking $1 million in lost property values on behalf of two claimants and another $10 million on behalf of the alliance.

Ramirez says that’s just the start.

“If the City of Phoenix skirted zoning regulations, didn't do things properly, and allowed this project to, you know, come about without the proper zoning hearing, then this is going to become something much bigger,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez says a formal lawsuit may include more claimants and a request for injunction, which would halt the project.

Kendall Makuta / Cronkite News A sign on a community fence reads “NoDataCenterAhwatukee.org” on Sept. 9, 2026, on 48th Street across from Menlo Digital MD-PHX1 data center in Ahwatukee.

Menlo Digital, the developer behind the project, has specialized in data centers for 25 years and was founded alongside Apple's corporate headquarters, per the company’s website.

Menlo is building five data centers on 38 acres within the Thistle Landing Office Park, which is adjacent to three neighborhoods and a few medical offices.

The facility is expected to use 257 megawatts of energy at peak operation, which represents a heavy-duty industrial load, and could be operational as soon as next year.

A coalition of neighbors known as the Ahwatukee Community Alliance has long opposed the project, believing it was pushed through by the Phoenix City Council under misleading zoning conditions that received little public input.

Residents living near the data center say disruptive construction activities wake them many mornings and nights , and many see the facility as incompatible with existing zoning.

Ramirez says the requested $11 million settlement sum is based on research by Green Fire Law, a California-based land use and environmental law firm he hired to support the case.

But, he says the requested settlement is mostly a legal formality, and that a formal lawsuit will likely ask for much more than is included in the notice to the city.

“$11 million is the amount that we believe we would settle this claim for. But, you know, I would ask — ‘What’s your peace of mind worth?’ ‘What’s your peace in your home worth to you?’ I can tell you, to me, it’s worth a lot more than $11 million. In fact, it’s priceless,” Ramirez said.

A City of Phoenix spokesperson told KJZZ the city will not comment on pending litigation.

The city has 60 days to respond to the notice or Ramirez says he will sue.

“You know what can make this go away very quickly is for the City of Phoenix to step back, or for a judge to instruct the City of Phoenix: ‘Do a zoning hearing. Go back and do a zoning hearing. Give this the due process that should have been done in the first place,’” Ramirez said.