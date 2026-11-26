Federal spending on water conservation programs in the Colorado River Basin fell by more than 70% in the first 18 months of the Trump administration. The findings come from a new report that compared that period to the 18 months before it.

Funding designated to water-saving work dropped from $675 million to $200 million across five major programs from the Department of the Interior and the Department of Agriculture.

The cuts come at a pivotal time for the Colorado River. About 26 years of dry conditions, fueled by climate change, have left the nation’s largest reservoirs at historically low levels. Efforts to keep water in those reservoirs have been driven largely by federal funding in recent years.

The new report , published by the independent research groups Prospect Partners and Hawk Eye Strategies, found that voluntary water conservation programs were hit especially hard.

“They work because people choose to take part in them,” said Andrea Delgado, one of the report’s co-authors. “If less funding is available, it means that these ranchers, these producers, these tribes have fewer choices and funding support available to them, so that they can take on conservation practices on their land.”

The report highlights a drop in the number of employees at the Natural Resources Conservation service. At the end of 2024, the agency had 11,817 employees. At the end of 2025, it had 9,160.

Bernie Kluger, a report co-author who served as a senior adviser to the secretary of Agriculture under the Biden administration, said getting rid of on-the-ground employees who work with water users is part of the drop in water conservation.

“We're seeing fewer farms, we're seeing fewer ranches in fewer counties participating in these programs,” he said. “It goes back to the reduction in the number of on-the-ground federal engineers who are going out and working with people hands-on, walking the land and helping them put together their grant applications.”

Kluger said much of the reduction in funding came through “deobligation” or the breaking of existing contracts.

“We have never seen anything on this scale in the nation's history, where literally tens of thousands of contracts with farmers, ranchers and small business owners were canceled, and the money was clawed back,” he said. “We're actually seeing counties where there's more money being taken out of existing contracts than being put into new contracts.”

Federal spending has played a pivotal role in helping the Southwest adapt to a drier Colorado River. The Biden administration designated billions of dollars for Colorado River work, and huge payments have gone to farm districts and cities to pay for efficiency upgrades and cutbacks to water demand.

This year, a broad coalition of businesses and environmental groups has called on the federal government to designate $2 billion in new spending for the Colorado River.

Federal investments in the Colorado River’s Upper Basin — Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming — went down by 73.3%. Investments in the Lower Basin — Arizona, California and Nevada — went down by 61.6%.

Water conservation efforts in those upstream states are still meaningful to Arizona and its downstream neighbors. The majority of the water in the Colorado River starts as snow in the Rocky Mountains, and efforts to protect the headwaters have consequences for faraway water users.