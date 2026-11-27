Jensen Huang is back as CEO of Nvidia following allegations he may have helped his mistress’ company smuggle U.S. AI chips into China. Senators on both sides of the aisle, including Arizona’s Ruben Gallego, are preparing to investigate the board’s decision.

Appearing on MS Now this week, Sen. Gallego told Nvidia board members that the president cannot shield them or the company if Huang is found guilty of wrongdoing.

“It’s best right now for you to come out openly,” Gallego said. “Strike a deal with Congress, specifically next year, next session when we get in power, and protect yourself. Protect your family and protect your future.”

President Donald Trump urged Huang’s reinstatement and Nvidia cited support from the White House as a factor in its decision.

Along with Gallego, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Rep. Greg Stanton have criticized the president for interfering prior to formal investigations into Huang’s affair with Chinese technology investor Alice Huang.

Trump holds significant stock in Nvidia, which saw its shares climb 30% following Huang’s reinstatement.

Gallego told MS Now that Huang’s reinstatement as CEO will not spare him from forthcoming investigations.

“No matter what, Trump is gone in two years and Jensen should try to get himself right because he will have consequences at the end of the day if he did anything wrong,” Gallego said. “If he didn’t do anything wrong, and he wants to come and testify, I think that’s the best thing you could do both for our national security and for his own company.”

Huang is scheduled to appear before Congress on Dec. 1 and the Senate Banking Committee on Dec. 3.