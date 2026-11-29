Arizona Democrats single out affordability, data center regulation as top priorities
Arizona Democrats say their new legislative agenda will focus on affordability and data center regulation.
Priya Sundareshan is a Tucson Democrat and incoming state senate president. She says her party is planning a proposal to make sure residents are not the ones paying for data center resource consumption.
"Codifying this idea that those data centers and other large loads should pay for the cost of their infrastructure like utilities," Sundareshan said. "So that regular people are not burdened with paying for the additional resources."
Sundareshan said other plans include a ban on corporations buying out large areas of housing and asking U.S. Congress to reverse cuts to Medicaid and SNAP benefits.
Sundareshan will take office as Senate president in January 2027.
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