A bill proposed in the Arizona Senate would require voter approval before local governments could install automatic license plate readers or mass surveillance.

SB 1003 , introduced by Republican Sen. Jake Hoffman from Queen Creek ahead of the 2027 legislative session, would require cities, towns and counties to get approval from at least 60% of voters before installing ALPR cameras.

Municipalities would have to disclose to the public at least 60 days before an election the quantity, cost and location of the cameras. They would be required to host at least two public meetings, at least 20 days apart from one another, with no limit on public comment.

All surveillance networks would have to be registered with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

If voters don’t approve of the surveillance network, then no entity, including the state or federal government, could install automatic surveillance cameras within that city, town or county.

Data obtained from ALPRs would have to be deleted within 3 minutes “in such a manner that the image and the data are destroyed and are not recoverable,” unless it was matched with an active warrant or missing person. In that case, the data could be retained until final court disposition is concluded.

The bill would also prohibit the cameras from using facial recognition, tracking the number of occupants, the vehicle description, including color or bumper stickers, and prohibit building a criminal profile. They could not be used for traffic enforcement or parking violations.

A vehicle flagged by the system would not constitute probable cause and would require independent visual verification from an officer before conducting a stop.