Q&AZ: Is there really a Lost Dutchman’s Gold Mine in Arizona?

Legend has it that in the Superstition Mountains east of the Phoenix metro area, there is a vein of gold. It’s called the Lost Dutchman’s Gold Mine — and it’s never been found, though many people have tried.

Allegedly, the gold was first discovered by the Peralta family from Mexico. They supposedly loaded up with gold and began the journey to take some of it home, but were ambushed and killed on the way.

Years later, a miner named Jacob Waltz claimed to have rediscovered the mine and lived off of the treasure, but he never told anyone else where exactly to find it.

Brian Matlock, who was elected mine inspector in November, didn’t rule out its existence when asked by KJZZ in September,

“You know, there’s so many people that believe it’s true, I named my dog Dutch for a reason. And I can’t comment much more than that,” he told KJZZ.

Republican incumbent Walter “Les” Presmyk didn’t rule it out either, but he has another theory: that Waltz was high-grading.

Katie Campbell / KJZZ Wildflowers bloom at Lost Dutchman State Park.

That’s the crime of stealing gold or other valuable ore from a mine and selling it on the sly.

“If Jacob Waltz was a miner at the Vulture, which was one of the richest gold mines at the time, one of the ways that he could legitimize his gold was to move to the opposite end of the Valley and claim that he had found the Peralta gold,” Presmyk said. “I’m not saying that the legends and lore about the Peralta gold are not true, but I’m not sure that Jacob Waltz was digging gold in the Superstitions. I think he was high-grading, but that’s my opinion.”

Neither of the candidates for mine inspector said they would commit to dedicating any state resources to hunting the Lost Dutchman’s Gold Mine inside Lost Dutchman State Park, which is about 50 miles east of Phoenix.

In 2013, the Superstition Mountain Historical Society’s Gregory Davis told KJZZ there have been dozens of deaths in the Superstition Mountains because of the legend. Since 1880, records show many have died or disappeared.

Davis says there’s more than one mine in the Superstitions. He says the Mexican miners, as well as Spanish settlers and Native Americans who lived in the Superstitions, found gold or knew where the "golden" spots were located. Today, he says, those mines are buried deep within the mountains and practically impossible to find.

"You have to understand how rugged it is and how vast it is. I mean, you’re trying to find a little shaft that’s been covered a least 6 feet in depth that’s probably had some rubble and erosion over the top of it over the years," Davis told KJZZ in 2013.

Lost Dutchman State Park has unique features like the Weaver’s Needle stand at 4,000 feet. It’s highest point rises to more than 6,000. There are bobcats, mountain lions, javelinas, coyotes and black bears roaming the mountains. The 180 miles of trails range from simple to very rugged. These characteristics have earned the Superstition Mountains the designation of a protected wilderness. No one can dig or build on it.

Nadine Arroyo Rodriguez contributed to this report.