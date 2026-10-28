RSVP for live events

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UPCOMING EVENTS
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But will the Valley become a cautionary tale about what happens when temperatures reach unbearable (and, eventually, unlivable?) highs? Or could we become a model for how a metropolis can adapt, innovate and modernize in a climate change future?
Friends of Public Radio Arizona hosts special events throughout the year to connect listeners and the community and to raise funds for public radio in Arizona.
PAST EVENTS
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On Sept. 8, KJZZ water reporter Alex Hager presented your questions and concerns to a panel of experts.
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In this panel discussion with three locals from the architecture/design/preservation/real estate world, we'll explore both residential and commercial buildings — old and new — and ask what makes them unique to our desert home.
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A panel of experts discussed the future of Navajo Coal Country on Aug. 3, 2026.
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Show co-host Lauren Gilger talked with community advocates on June 28, 2026.
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On Wednesday night, KJZZ hosted a panel discussion about the history of Japanese American internment camps located on tribal lands in Arizona.
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Watch a panel discussion of Arizona water experts moderated by KJZZ political correspondent Camryn Sanchez.
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As part of the series My So-Called Midlife, KJZZ senior field correspondent Kathy Ritchie hosted a live discussion with panelists who have some insights about what's next for Gen X.
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Watch a KJZZ panel discussion about Oak Flat — an area sacred to generations of Apaches that may soon be home to one of the largest copper mines in the world.
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The conversation, moderated by The Show's Mark Brodie, explored the politics of water: the stakeholders involved, and the conflicts and cooperation that exist throughout all levels of government, as Arizona contends with historic drought and concerns about the state's water supply.