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Rain expected across Arizona as Hurricane Polo moves inland

KJZZ | By Katherine Davis-Young
Published September 28, 2026 at 2:12 PM MST
gray rain puddle with drops
Emily Mai
/
KJZZ
Rain in the Phoenix area on Sept. 16, 2026.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for most of Arizona through Tuesday evening as remnants of Hurricane Polo move inland from the Pacific.

National Weather Service meteorologist Gabriel Lojero said Phoenix will see precipitation Monday and Tuesday. But he said higher terrain areas in the northern and southeastern part of the state are likely to get the most moisture.

“That's where rainfall activity is expected to be heavier in nature. And so those areas are under the greatest risk for flash flooding,” Lojero said.

National Weather Service

Lojero said drivers across the state should be on alert for wet conditions.

“If you encounter any flooded roads, remember, turn around. You never know how deep the water is, and so you don't want to be in a situation where you get stranded in the floodwaters,” Lojero said.

Skies should clear up in the Valley starting Wednesday.

“After Tuesday, very quiet weather through the rest of the week, so not expecting anything, mostly sunny skies,” Lojero said.

But more precipitation could be on the way. Lojero noted Arizona is likely to have more rain than usual in the months ahead due to extremely strong El Nino conditions in the Pacific.

“It's not a guarantee,” Lojero said. “But usually when we have an El Niño, that tends to signify wetter-than-normal conditions for the Desert Southwest during the winter months.”

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
More Arizona weather news

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Katherine Davis-Young
Katherine Davis-Young is a senior field correspondent reporting on a variety of issues, including public health and climate change.
See stories by Katherine Davis-Young