City of Maricopa residents no longer need to boil their water before drinking it
Residents of the city of Maricopa no longer need to boil water before drinking it. The city’s water provider gave the “all clear” a day after warning of potential E. Coli contamination.
Global Water Resources on Wednesday said it was issuing the boil water advisory out of an abundance of caution after two preliminary tests showed possible E. coli contamination in tap water.
Residents were urged to use bottled water or boil tap water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.
But the dangerous bacteria was not detected in follow-up tests of the community’s water. So the advisory was canceled Thursday.
In its public notice, Global Water Resources apologized to customers for the inconvenience.
-
On Sept. 8, KJZZ water reporter Alex Hager presented your questions and concerns to a panel of experts.
-
Drought and climate change have cut deep into the Colorado River's reservoirs, and Arizona rains did little to boost Lake Powell and Lake Mead.
-
Heavy rains caused the Salt River Project to release extra water into the Salt River. That will impact plants and animals that live in the river.
-
The National Weather Service issued flood warnings that could last through Tuesday in northern Arizona. But down in Maricopa County, they could extend into Saturday.
-
The Valley was pounded with rain and flash floods over the weekend. But just how much does the wet weather help our water future?