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City of Maricopa residents no longer need to boil their water before drinking it

KJZZ | By Katherine Davis-Young
Published October 8, 2026 at 11:13 AM MST
water faucet running water with a bright light source to the right of the image
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Residents of the city of Maricopa no longer need to boil water before drinking it. The city’s water provider gave the “all clear” a day after warning of potential E. Coli contamination.

Global Water Resources on Wednesday said it was issuing the boil water advisory out of an abundance of caution after two preliminary tests showed possible E. coli contamination in tap water.

Residents were urged to use bottled water or boil tap water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.

But the dangerous bacteria was not detected in follow-up tests of the community’s water. So the advisory was canceled Thursday.

In its public notice, Global Water Resources apologized to customers for the inconvenience.

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Katherine Davis-Young
Katherine Davis-Young is a senior field correspondent reporting on a variety of issues, including public health and climate change.
See stories by Katherine Davis-Young